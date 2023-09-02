Iga Swiatek reacts to Ben Shelton clocking fastest serve at US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek had a pretty hilarious reaction to Ben Shelton clocking what has been the fastest serve at the US Open so far.

Shelton booked his place in the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Aslan Karatsev in the third round. During the match, the 20-year-old hit a first serve at 147 km/h, which has been the fastest so far in this year's edition of the New York Major.

Shelton shared a video of the serve speed on X, and Iga Swiatek responded to it with a GIF of the popular animated TV series 'The Road Runner Show'. It had the show's main character, 'The Road Runner' running away at his usual very fast speed.

Expand Tweet

Ben Shelton has enjoyed his best-ever run at the US Open so far in his career. Before beating Aslan Karatsev, the American previously defeated Pedro Cachin and Dominic Thiem, who was forced to retire during their match due to illness.

Shelton will next take on 14th-seeded compatriot Tommy Paul, who beat 21st-seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round. Whoever out of the two wins the match will face either 10th-seed Frances Tiafoe or Rinky Hijikata in the US Open quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek will face Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the US Open

Iga Swiatek in action at the US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek's title defense at the US Open continues as she entered the fourth round of the tournament after thrashing Kaja Juvan 6-1, 6-0. The Pole will next face 20th-seed Jelena Ostapenko, who came back from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round.

Ostapenko has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Swiatek, with their last meeting coming in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2022. This was just before the Pole started her dominant run of form.

Speaking about the match, Ostapenko stated that she would focus on herself and would play her best.

"Yeah, I'm just going to play my game and focus more on myself. For sure, it's going to be a difficult match. On the other hand, I have nothing to lose and I'm already in the fourth round. I think it's a good achievement, especially at the end of the year. I'm just going to play my best," the Latvian said.

Whoever out of Swiatek or Ostapenko wins, will face either sixth seed Coco Gauff or Caroline Wozniacki in the US Open quarterfinals.