Iga Swiatek reminisces how Polish fans turned up in large numbers to support her at Ostrava Open 2021

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek recently shared one of her greatest memories from the 2021 season on her Instagram handle. It was from her match against Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Ostrava Open 2021, where hundreds of Polish fans came in to extend their support to her.

The WTA shared a video in which it recognized the top 25 match points of the 2021 tennis season. Iga Swiatek's match point against Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Ostrava Open 2021 also got featured in the video.

The Polish player shared the video on her Instagram story with a beautiful caption.

"Great memory!" Swiatek captioned her Instagram post. "Match point with so many Polish people in the crowd in Ostrava."

Iga Swiatek's Instagram story

It was a mind-blowing point since Swiatek hit a series of backhands to set up her opponent. Putintseva continued to feed her the balls at exactly the same spot, expecting the 2020 French Open champion to commit a mistake.

However, Swiatek continued to hit some really powerful and precise backhands and then finally stunned her with an amazing backhand winner with which she closed out the match.

The moment was special since a huge number of Polish fans came to support and motivate Swiatek for the match.

Iga Swiatek signing autographs for her fans

Iga Swiatek begins her preparations for the upcoming season

While other players are taking some time off the court, Iga Swiatek has already begun her training for the upcoming season. In her most recent Instagram post, one can see her hitting the gym alongside her physiotherapist.

"Pre-season," Swiatek captioned her Instagram post. "We are starting the preparatory period for the next season," she added in Polish.

One can see quite clearly that Swiatek is doing lunges with some light weights in order to train her legs. After finishing the 2021 season with no Major title, the 20-year-old is certainly planning to correct that next year.

Fans also have huge expectations from Swiatek and want her to achieve much more success in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if she manages to win yet another Major next year.

