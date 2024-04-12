Iga Swiatek reunites with former doubles partner Maja Chwalisnka at the Billie Jean King Cup dinner party; duo poses together wearing all-white

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently reunited with former doubles partner Maja Chwalinska at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024.

Swiatek was last seen competing in the Miami Open, where she reached the fourth round. Despite a spirited effort against Ekaterina Alexandrova, the Russian outsmarted her with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2.

The 22-year-old is now gearing up to represent Team Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup 2024. She will be team-mates with her former doubles partner Maja Chwalinska, alongside Magdalena Frech, Katarzyna Kawa, and more.

With the off-court festivities in full swing, Chwalinska and Swiatek were spotted wearing an all-white ensemble at the Billie Jean King Cup dinner party. Chwalinska shared a post on her Instagram account, as they posed for a selfie together.

Iga Swiatek with Maja Chwalinshak at the Billie Jean King Cup

Swiatek and Chwalinska joined forces seven years ago in the Australian Open girls doubles event. The duo put up a tough fight against Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine in the finals, but eventually lost to the Canadians and secured the runner-up trophy.

While Swiatek is arguably the best player on the women's circuit, Chwalinska is yet to announce herself on the main tour. Apart from a couple of appearances in the Poland Open and a second-round finish in the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, she hasn't featured in any other events so far.

Iga Swiatek will take on Simona Waltert in the opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup against Switzerland

Iga Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Switzerland v Poland

Team Poland will lock horns with Team Switzerland in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her campaign against World No. 158 Simona Waltert. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

While Swiatek has made a remarkable start to her season so far, Waltert has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She reached the quarterfinals of the W50 Roehampton event in London, which has been her best result so far.

The Pole looked forward to competing against Waltert and expected a stern challenge from the local favorite.

“I know how she plays a little bit but, tactically, I need to prepare as we haven’t met on WTA,” explained Iga Swiatek. “It’s never easy to play as a guest because the whole stadium is going to be cheering for Switzerland, but I’m ready to do my job. I’m going to focus on myself.”

In the second match against Switzerland, World No. 52 Magdalena Frech will take on Celine Naef. The 18-year-old, Naef made her debut in the Billie Jean King Cup last year and reached the quarterfinals of the Libema Open 2023, which has been her best result so far at the highest level.

While Switzerland clinched their first title in 2022, Poland is yet to open their account at the Billie Jean King Cup.