Iga Swiatek reveals real reason why she had to immediately text someone after US Open 4R win

On Monday, Iga Swiatek defeated 13th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Following the game, the second seed got busy with her phone.

Seeing her texting someone on the phone, the interviewer asked what she was typing. Swiatek swiftly said that she was asking her coach to book a practice court really fast.

"Just my coach. I asked him to book like 10 minutes of the practice courts if it’s possible," she said.
In her 61-minute match against Alexandrova, she committed just 13 unforced errors while producing 21 winners. Moreover, she shot seven aces and converted 5 of 8 break points.

Iga Swiatek achieves a feat Maria Sharapova accomplished in 2005

With the win, Iga Swiatek became the youngest woman since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in the same season. Swiatek credits her success to her intensity and ability to stay focused.

"I would say the intensity and focus," Swiatek said. "In the beginning I felt like she played fast and the court is different. I wanted to find my rhythm afterwards and I was in my bubble... I forced the ball to go in. I'm happy with the quality."

Swiatek reached the semifinal in the Australian Open before being defeated by Madison Keys. At Roland Garros, she once again made the semifinal, where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka.

In Wimbledon, she took a step ahead and won the championship at the All England Club after defeating Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek says that her comfort across all surfaces, including clay, has delivered consistent performances.

"Now I like all of them," Swiatek said. "The clay season has always been my favourite but people make it pretty hard for me with the pressure around. Sometimes it's just easier to enjoy the surfaces where it's harder to play but you have more freedom to make mistakes and accept them.
"Every month is different. I can play on every surface if I feel good in my game and in my head. I feel confident. I'll try to play good throughout the whole year."

Up next, Iga Swiatek will face either Amanda Anisimova (USA) or Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals. She aims to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to win both the Wimbledon and US Open in the same calendar year.

