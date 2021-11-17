Iga Swiatek's coach Piotr Sierzputowski happy to have "achieved all the goals" this year, says qualifying for WTA Finals was dream come true

Iga Swiatek was under enormous pressure this season to prove that her French Open triumph last year was no fluke. And the Pole has certainly done that. The 20-year-old won titles in Adelaide and Rome and was the only women's player to reach the second week of all four Slams.

Her performances over the course of the season earned her a spot at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Although the World No. 9 could manage only one win in her three group matches, her coach Piotr Sierzputowski remains satisfied with the Pole's efforts this year.

Sierzputowski feels they were able to achieve the goals they had set at the start of the season but underlined the need to be more consistent next year.

"I would say that we achieved all the goals we set," Sierzputowski told WTA Insider. "In the last preseason, where we set up to get to the small finals, the WTA Elite Trophy, not even here. So we went way above. Of course, we put it as a dream, as a goal that was maybe possible, but you have to play really, really consistently for your whole year and have a few great results."

Swiatek's coach also pointed out that his protégé has shown that her Roland Garros win last year wasn't a one-off. According to Sierzputowski, this year was all about proving that Swiatek does indeed belong to the top tier of women's tennis.

Sierzputowski pointed out that his charge could have won more titles this season, and hopes she will use the setbacks as a springboard for success next season.

"It's not by mistake that she won a Grand Slam," he said. "That Grand Slam didn't count to get to the WTA Finals. It wasn't two weeks, it was a whole season. Of course, there is a lack of some more successes this year, for sure. But I'm happy about it because it's like a hunger you can get so you can get new positive energy for the next year, for your next goals."

"I think the biggest lesson from this year for her is how to play well when you don't play good" - Iga Swiatek's coach

Iga Swiatek's coach Piotr Sierzputowski looks on during a match at the Gippsland Trophy

While discussing the biggest takeaways from the season, Sierzputowski said that Swiatek is gradually learning to find a way to win when she isn't playing her best tennis. Sierzputowski feels Swiatek needs to develop her problem-solving skills, which separate champions from the rest.

"Overall for her, I think the biggest lesson from this year is how to play well when you don't play good," he said. "This is two different stories, because I know how she can play when she is relaxed, when she is well prepared, when she is healthy. But you're never going to feel that way at the end of the season or even in the middle of the season.

"Right now she has to get used to it, that feeling that sometimes the forehand is not working, backhand is not working, serve is not going in sixty five percent of the time," he added. "You have to live with it and I think this is the skill which the best players in the world have so they can be the best players."

Sierzputowski wants Iga Swiatek to learn from Rafael Nadal on how to keep improving

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

Just kidding. You're so kind

🤩Oto ja, Rafa i jego udo...

A poważnie, dziękuję życzliwość, klasę i czas poświęcony przed meczem na zrobienie sobie tego zdjęcia. 🤩This is me and Rafa just casually showing his quads...Just kidding. You're so kind @RafaelNadal , thank you for taking the time before the match.🤩Oto ja, Rafa i jego udo...A poważnie, dziękuję życzliwość, klasę i czas poświęcony przed meczem na zrobienie sobie tego zdjęcia. 🤩This is me and Rafa just casually showing his quads...Just kidding. You're so kind @RafaelNadal, thank you for taking the time before the match. 🤩Oto ja, Rafa i jego udo...A poważnie, dziękuję życzliwość, klasę i czas poświęcony przed meczem na zrobienie sobie tego zdjęcia. https://t.co/smqsDV0qQt

Sierzputowski also harped on the importance of constantly evolving one's game, keeping in mind the competition on the tour. Iga Swiatek's coach cited the example of Rafael Nadal, who even at the age of 35, is constantly looking to improve certain aspects of his game.

Sierzputowski wants Swiatek to follow in the footsteps of her idol and keep adding layers to her game as she aims to maintain a steady presence among the world's best.

"We didn't do any shortcuts this year," Swiatek's coach said. "I think she was constantly improving. She's looking for ways to win the matches. She's trying different stuff. She is trying to use the tools, but still believing in the tools which got her here. Sometimes it's really difficult because you have some set of tools which bring you here and right now why would you change it?

"You have to improve every year," he added. "It's really visible with Rafa, who starts at 17 playing totally different tennis. Right now, he's 35 and playing totally different than he was in the past. But this is the only way. Everybody is learning your tennis. Everybody is trying to find a way to win with you, and that's what you have to improve every year. You have to improve your stats."

Edited by Arvind Sriram