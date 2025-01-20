Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's sons celebrate wildly as she reaches Australian Open QF

Iga Swiatek blazed her way past Eva Lys to storm into the Australian Open quarterfinal. Among the many fans celebrating her win were her coach Wim Fissette's sons.

Second-seeded Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win in just 59 minutes against Lys to set up a quarterfinal clash against American eighth-seed Emma Navarro.

Seated in her coaching box was 44-year-old Belgian coach Fissette, who began working with Swiatek in October 2024. Fissette has two young sons who are huge fans of Swiatek, and a video uploaded by Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner on her Instagram stories showed the two young boys celebrating the Pole's win over Lys.

Iga Swiatek has been at her clinical best at the Australian Open 2025 and has not dropped a single set on her path to the last-eight stage. In her match against Lys on Monday, Swiatek hardly put a foot wrong as she needed less than an hour to close out a lopsided victory.

It's been a good campaign so far for the Polish star, who came into the tournament with plenty of chatter surrounding the one-month suspension she faced last year after she tested positive for a banned substance.

While there were earlier reports that suggested that the World Anti-Doping Agency might appeal for a stricter sanction on Swiatek, there was some relief for her on Monday as WADA confirmed that it would not make an appeal regarding her doping case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, WADA has appealed Jannik Sinner's doping case and has sought for a two-year ban on the defending Australian Open champion.

Iga Swiatek feeling confident ahead of match against Emma Navarro

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has made it to the Australian Open quarterfinal for the first time since 2022 and is keen to make the opportunity count.

The former World No. 1 has won four French Open titles and the US Open once and will be looking to add the Australian Open crown to her incredible collection.

Speaking to the press after her win over Lys, Swiatek said she was feeling upbeat at the Australian Open this year.

"There is for sure [a level of satisfaction] and, you know, also not only about the result itself but also how I feel, you know, because it was always a struggle here," she said.

She continued that she was able to replicate what she was doing in training during matches also and it has worked well for her.

"So, this year, it's much more smooth. I feel like, you know, the work that I'm putting on the court is actually working on matches as well. Hopefully it's gonna stay like that. So just the whole process is much better, I would say," Iga Swiatek added.

Standing between her and a semifinal spot at the Melbourne Major is Navarro, an opponent she beat in their first and only encounter back in 2018.

