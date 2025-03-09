Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife captures adorable moment of her children meeting 'sweetest guy' Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

During the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Carlos Alcaraz again proved himself to be as charming off the court as he is on it. Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner shared a sweet photo of her two sons, Arthur and Louis, with the Spanish tennis star. Although Alcaraz is famous for his intense competitiveness, Clijsner emphasized his friendly personality by referring to him as "the sweetest guy."

Clijsner, who is in Indian Wells with her family, took this photo while wandering around the tournament site. Her boys came across Alcaraz, who seemed to be coming from or going to a practice session. Clijsner took the chance and photographed her boys with the young ATP player.

Clijsner posted the photo of her sons with Carlos Alcaraz on her Instagram Stories on March 8, 2025. The photo was accompanied by a caption from Clijsner, wherein she praised the Spanish star:

"The sweetest guy."

Screengrab of Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner's Instagram story (@jasmienclijsner)

BNP Paribas Open men's singles title holder Alcaraz is competing at the ATP Masters 1000 for the fifth time. As the second seed, he directly progressed to the second round after receiving a bye before posting a 6-4, 6-2 win against Quentin Halys. He will meet 27th seed Denis Shapovalov on March 10, 2025, in his pursuit of claiming an Indian Wells title for a third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, two-time women's singles titleholder Iga Swiatek, who is seeded second as well, started her title bid with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Caroline Garcia. She will face Dayana Yastremska in the third round on March 9 and can potentially meet Karolina Muchova or Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 16.

Indian Wells introduces new tradition as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek share the table at the Champions Luncheon

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were among the participants at the BNP Paribas Open's Champions Luncheon in Indian Wells, where they were joined by media representatives and tournament officials to mark the opening of the tournament.

The current men's and women's champions stopped by Porta Via, a California-themed bistro and bar within Stadium 1 in the Coachella Valley, to launch two new signature dishes inspired by their title victories from last season.

In honor of Swiatek, the guests were treated to potato and cheese pierogies with caramelized onions, sour cream, and chives. Alcaraz, on the other hand, was treated to a serrano ham and manchego bocadillo, served with roasted piquillo peppers, arugula, and a house-made potato chip on the side.

