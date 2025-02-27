Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife chronicles their journey with 2 children, hints at being by the Pole's side at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife chronicled their journey with two children and hinted at being by the Pole's side at Indian Wells. This means the coach would be alongside the Polish superstar in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. He shared updates of his travels with his two sons, who are massive fans of Swiatek.

Swiatek, the reigning World No. 2, has had a good start to the season but remains on a quest for her first title of the year. She was in stunning form at the Australian Open and did not drop a single set on her way to the semifinals, but was beaten by eventual champion Madison Keys in three sets.

Swiatek competed in the Qatar Open and earned a semifinal spot after defeating fifth-seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal. However, she once again fell short of the title after losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals. The four-time French Open champion was last in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she made a quarterfinal exit.

Fissette has been working with Swiatek since October 2024 and has been a great support for the Polish tennis ace. His wife Jasmien Clijsner often shares videos of their sons cheering on Swiatek. Her recent Instagram stories chronicled their journey to what appears to be California.

Screengrab of Wim Fissette's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @jasmienclijsner

In a series of Instagram stories, Clijsner posted images of Fissette and her sons walking in an airport, the boys enjoying a meal at the airport and her final post was captioned:

“Arrived”

Iga Swiatek reveals how Wim Fissette supported her during doping row

Iga Swiatek with her coach Wim Fissette at the Duty Free Tennis Championships. Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek found herself caught in a doping row in August last year when she was found to have ingested a banned substance called trimetazidine. She was subsequently handed a one-month ban, and this was just around the time when she had hired Wim Fissette as her coach.

Swiatek recently spoke about how the Belgian coach supported her throughout that difficult phase and helped her come out strong.

"I feel like he knows what I feel and he doesn't judge. He just helps me. So that's amazing," Swiatek said.

"Honestly, we've kind of moved on. When I hired Wim, I already knew that I'll be able to play normally. His support was something like really great and like extraordinary," Swiatek added.

Heading into Indian Wells as among the top players, the five-time Grand Slam champion will hope to continue playing her best tennis on the court and clinch her first title of the 2025 season.

