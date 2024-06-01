Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz and sister Agata spotted supporting the Pole during her French Open 3R against Marie Bouzkova

Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz and elder sister Agata were present in the Philippe-Chatrier arena to support the World No. 1 as she faced Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the 2024 French Open. Having won three French Open titles already, the 23-year-old is going for her fourth in just her sixth appearance in the tournament.

Swiatek's father Tomasz was also an athlete. He was a rower who represented Poland in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Reports suggest that her sister Agata is pursuing a career in dentistry.

On Friday (May 31), Swiatek celebrated her birthday by defeating Czech’s Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of the French Open. As she sailed through to victory, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture featuring Tomasz and Agata watching from the stands of the Philippe-Chatrier arena.

Swiatek's opponent in the fourth round will be Russia's Anastasia Potapova, and this will be the duo's first meeting on the WTA Tour.

This season, Swiatek has been in fine form, winning four titles: the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

When Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz narrated early financial hardships - “There was a moment when I was against the wall financially”

Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz once shared that they faced financial challenges during the early stages of her career. Speaking to Jacek Kurowski in March on an episode of the "Eye to Eye" series, he mentioned that he was always aware of Iga’s tennis talents. However, they encountered various obstacles early on, including an injury in 2017.

"I always had dreams, but realizing them was not so easy. It has long been known that Iga has a gift for playing. However, there were obstacles along the way, including an injury in 2017. Then everything was hanging in the balance," he said

He revealed that they had hit a financial wall, and he even considered stopping Iga Swiatek's training, However, they decided to persevere.

"There was a moment when I was against the wall financially. When I explained to Iga that there might come a time when we would have to stop training, I was convinced to try again. There was a moment when I earned enough money to earn my bread and butter, but there was nothing extra, thanks to which I could afford additional financing," he added.

Since turning pro in 2016, Iga Swiatek has amassed 21 WTA singles titles, including four Grand Slams.