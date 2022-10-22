Iga Swiatek's "in progress" response on listening to Taylor Swift's latest album "Midnights" reveals Pole's avid love for music

Iga Swiatek, who is admittedly an avid music buff, engaged her fans on social media by announcing that she was listening to Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," which was released on October 21.

Midnights, Swift's tenth studio album, features 13 tracks and seven bonus tracks that are reportedly based on the many sleepless nights that the artist has experienced over the years.

Some of the tracks that are included in the American singer's latest album include Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey), You’re On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing, and Mastermind.

Iga Swiatek had earlier revealed that she liked every genre of music and had a playlist that included music by Guns 'N Roses, Coldplay, and Smokey Robinson among others.

"I like every genre, I started listening to jazz lately even, so that's something new for me," the Pole was quoted to have said by Tennis.com back in 2020. "I don't know what to tell you, I just wanted to have like bigger knowledge about something that is not tennis."

One fan asked the three-time Grand Slam champion to list down the tracks she liked after having heard the entire album, while another recommended the 7 bonus tracks from the 3 AM edition of "Midnights".

"When you finish listening, let us know what your top 5 favorite songs area," a fan asked.

"Don’t forget to listen to the 3AM Version with seven additional songs!" one user stated.

Swiatek also delighted fans by posting an image of herself in a scenic location.

After beating Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 French Open, the World No. 1 stated over the course of a post-match interview that the music of Led Zeppelin helped calm her down ahead of the game.

Victory over the Russian helped Swiatek equal Serena Williams' record of 34 straight wins which the American had achieved in 2013

Iga Swiatek to play in WTA finals after incredible 2022 season

Iga Swiatek captured her eighth title of the season in San Diego.

Iga Swiatek will feature in the year-end WTA finals for the second time after having qualified for the event last year as well.

With a win-loss record of 62-8, Swiatek has bagged a whopping eight titles this season by emerging triumphant in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego. The 21-year-old also won the French Open and the US Open.

An incredible 37-match winning streak ensured that Swiatek dominated the women's tennis scene in 2022.

Other players who will be part of the WTA finals include US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur, French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari, and Jessica Pegula.

