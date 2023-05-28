Former British tennis pro, Laura Robson, shared her thoughts on what made Iga Swiatek a challenging proposition for her opponents.

Defending champion Swiatek will open her 2023 French Open campaign against Spanish World No. 70 Cristina Bucsa. If she breezes through the opening round, she could face Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals as both players have wound up in the same half of the draw. Incidentally, Swiatek defeated Gauff to clinch the Roland Garros title last year.

Analyzing Swiatek's game, Robson, the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist, stated that while the Pole has few weaknesses, it is not easy to exploit them as she gives her all for every point.

"If it was that easy, more people could do it. I think, you know, you've got to play very well over several hours because she is just such a great performer. She's such a good front runner," she told Eurosport.

"It doesn't matter what the scoreline is," she added. "If it's six-love, five-love, she will still be just as intense on every point, and that's what makes her so difficult to beat."

Robson, however, advised Swiatek's opponents to take advantage of her second serve, which she believes is the one chink in the World No. 1's rather strong armory.

"I think you just have to try and take advantage of her second serve and look for the opportunities when they come your way. But she's not going to give you very many," Robson opined.

Iga Swiatek's World No. 1 ranking on the line at French Open 2023

Igs Swiatek is the defending champion at the 2023 French Open.

Iga Swiatek, at the age of 20 years and 308 days, became the youngest player to top the WTA rankings since Caroline Wozniacki, who achieved the feat aged 20 years and 92 days in 2010.

However, for the first time since becoming the World No. 1 in April 2022, Swiatek finds her ranking under threat. At the 2023 French Open, which gets underway on Sunday, May 28, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has the chance to replace the Pole at the top.

After bagging titles at Qatar and Stuttgart, along with runner-up finishes in Dubai and Madrid, Swiatek comes into the Paris Major with 8,940 points. Sabalenka, with 7541 points, is 1399 points behind her.

With two titles this year, the Australian Open and the Mutua Madrid Open, Sabalenka has successfully narrowed the gap to Swiatek.

At Roland Garros this year, Swiatek is on course to face Sabalenka in the finals. The winner of that match will not only take home the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup but also the top spot in the rankings.

