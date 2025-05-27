"Iga Swiatek's never going to say anything about the men" - Fans slam Pole's 'pathetic' remarks on French Open night session snubbing women's players

Iga Swiatek won her first-round match in the 2025 French Open in a commanding fashion on Monday, May 26. Following her victory, she was fielded questions surrounding the lack of women's singles matches during the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier thus far. While the three-time defending champion strayed from a strong response on the topic, her choice not to vouch for the women's game to get a better platform has upset a section of the tennis community.

During Swiatek's press conference, after her 6-3, 6-3 win over Rebecca Sramkova in the first match of the morning session at noon local time, a journalist alluded to the recent trend of men's singles matches taking precedence over women's singles matches in the night session on the main court at Stade Roland-Garros. In the first three days of the claycourt Major thus far, Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, and Gael Monfils have been lucky to get the night slots, which have a match start after 8 pm.

Naturally, these matches were attended by a large crowd relative to the ones in the morning, which is an unfavorable time for most viewers. Iga Swiatek didn't have a problem with this discrepancy, which has ultimately led to top WTA players filling out far fewer seats than their male colleagues.

"My position didn’t change. I like playing day. So I’m happy I’m done and can have a longer rest," Iga Swiatek said in response to a journalist asking her about French Open organizers not scheduling women's matches on Philippe Chatrier's night session.

"On the other hand, people just try to look for, like, not even things between men and women...Honestly, my answers are not gonna change. I don’t mind."

When the five-time Major winner was further pressed on the topic, she admitted that the top ATP players getting a "bigger platform" didn't bother her. This was the final straw for many tennis fans on X, with one accusing her of not using her influence to move "women's tennis forward."

"She’s never going to say anything about the men. She reaps the benefits of those who came before her, but has no interest in moving women’s tennis forward," the fan wrote on X.

A few others also took umbrage at the 23-year-old for her seemingly nonchalant attitude towards the likes of herself, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff not getting to play in the night session in Paris thus far.

"She not the strongest ambassador for the sport because how do you take a backseat to the issue of putting women’s tennis on the same level as men’s tennis?" one fan asked while claiming that Iga Swiatek was "unpopular."

"She’s def free to have her own opinions but I truly hate the 'it doesn’t affect me so I don’t care' rhetoric," another asserted.

"Pathetic," one more fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"I feel like this is just another example of how this gen of WTA players is so willing to play second fiddle to the men," one fan claimed.

"Imagine Sabalenka with this response. She will be dragged on TT for hating women lmao," another wrote.

Iga Swiatek to face Emma Raducanu in blockbuster second-round clash at 2025 French Open

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand during her French Open 1R victory | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is looking to redeem herself in her favorite tournament, having failed to reach the title match of any clay-court event in the last two months. The fifth seed will have her work cut out in the second round, though, as she is set to face British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in what will mark their fifth career meeting.

The Pole has dominated her younger opponent in their rivalry thus far, defeating her in two hardcourt and two claycourt matches without the loss of a single set.

The two met recently in the third round of this year's Australian Open, where the then-World No. 2 routed the 2021 US Open champion 6-1, 6-0.

