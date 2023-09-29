Iga Swiatek's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, 1R

Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the China Open. The Pole lost her No. 1 ranking following a fourth-round exit at the US Open.

She most recently competed at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo as the top seed. The 22-year-old received a bye to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament and booked her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Mai Hontama 6-4, 7-5. Here, she was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 by Veronika Kudermetova.

Swiatek will next compete at the China Open, which is the first WTA 1000 event since the 2022 Qatar Open, where she won't be the top seed.

The Pole will face Sara Sorribes Sormo in the first round, with the winner facing either Anastasia Potapova or Varvara Gracheva in the second round.

Where is Iga Swiatek playing?

Iga Swiatek is playing at the China Open in Beijing. It will be her very first appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Who is Iga Swiatek playing against?

World No. 55 Sara Sorribes Tormo is Iga Swiatek's opponent in the first round of the China Open.

The Spaniard has won 15 out of 21 main-draw matches so far in this season's WTA Tour. Her only title came at the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio. She also reached the fourth round of the French Open.

Sorribes Tormo last competed at the US Open and reached the second round following a 6-4, 7-5 win over 28th seed Anhelina Kalinina. Here, she was beaten 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 by Wang Xinyu.

Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo will face one another for the second time, with the Pole leading 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two.

Their only prior encounter came in the second round of this season's Wimbledon Championships, and the current World No. 2 thrashed the Spaniard 6-2, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo match schedule

The first-round match between Iga Swiatek and Srara Sorribes Tormo is scheduled to take place on October 1.

Time: TBD

Date: October 1.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches at the China Open will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action live on TSN.

Australia: All matches of the China Open will be telecast on beIN Sports.