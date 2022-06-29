Iga Swiatek's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 2

Iga Swiatek will continue her Wimbledon campaign against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in the second round on Thursday, June 30.

The World No. 1 kicked off her quest for a maiden title at the All England Club with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jana Fett in the first round on Tuesday. Despite the straightforward scoreline, Swiatek was far from her best, but it was enough to continue her winning streak. With the win, she extended her unbeaten run to 36 matches, the longest such streak this century.

Swiatek's dominance has been quite extraordinary, further amplified by other players' inability to perform at a consistent level. Another win would see her tying Martina Hingis' run of 37 consecutive victories in 1997.

Where is Iga Swiatek playing?

Swiatek is currently competing at Wimbledon, the season's third Grand Slam. Considered the most prestigious tennis event, winning it is seen as the ultimate prize by many players. Her best result in the tournament has been a fourth-round appearance in 2021.

Who is Iga Swiatek playing against?

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove fell in the final round of qualifying, but got a second lease of life. Following Danka Kovinic's withdrawal, she got into the main draw as a lucky loser and faced British wildcard Sonay Kartal in the first round.

After much back and forth, Kerkhove claimed the opening set over her opponent. Kartal, who was making her Grand Slam debut, displayed her potential by winning the second set. But the youngster's inexperience on the big stage finally caught up with her, as she was unable to sustain the momentum.

The deciding set was quite one-sided, with Kerkhove winning the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. The Dutch player has made the most of her second chance and will be looking to put up a fight against Swiatek as well.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove match schedule

Swiatek and Kerkhove will play the second match on Court No. 1 on Thursday, June 30. They will take the court following the conclusion of the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jordan Thompson. Should the men's match go the distance, Swiatek's match will be delayed as well.

Thompson vs Tsitsipas

Swiatek vs Pattinama Kerkhove

De Minaur vs Draper



#Wimbledon THURSDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (NO.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST)Thompson vs TsitsipasSwiatek vs Pattinama KerkhoveDe Minaur vs Draper THURSDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (NO.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST)Thompson vs Tsitsipas Swiatek vs Pattinama KerkhoveDe Minaur vs Draper#Wimbledon

Match Timing: Approx 3 pm local time / 4 pm CET / 10 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: June 30, 2022.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

Netherlands: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Poland: Polsat

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

