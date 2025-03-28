Iga Swiatek's next tournament: All you need to know about Pole's schedule after shock Miami Open loss

Barring any unforeseen injuries, Iga Swiatek will be playing next at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (also known as the Stuttgart Open) to be held at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. The tennis star faced a shocking exit from the ongoing Miami Open after an impressive display by Filipino tennis prodigy Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals and would look to overturn her trophyless run as the clay leg of the season approaches.

The Polish tennis star has often exhibited her affinity towards clay with stellar performances on the surface, and unsurprisingly, four out of her five Grand Slam titles have also come at the French Open, with a 35-2 winning record in the tournament. The Pole holds an impressive record at the Italian Open as well, with three title-winning campaigns.

Her 2025 season has so far been quite upsetting, owing to her fluctuating form in the latter stages of tournaments. The trend shows that Swiatek has been able to sail through the group stage matches only to falter in the quarterfinals or semifinals. As Swiatek tries to overcome the issue, the star had stated earlier that the hectic WTA schedule had factored in for her disappointing performance.

“For sure it's a calendar thing. Like, we're not going to be able to be consistent for many years playing week by week...honestly, I'm not that direct usually, but I would blame this performance on the lack of practice before because I didn't have time," said Iga Swiatek. (via Tennis.com)

However, she would strive to kickstart the clay leg of the season with a positive mindset.

Iga Swiatek is hopeful of ending title drought during clay swing

Iga Swiatek looks for a positive 2025 season - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has the burden to live up to the mindblowing record of her clay season last year as she clean swept the three main titles on the surface and established herself as nearly unbeatable. The Stuttgart Open, even though not under the jurisdiction of the WTA Tour, is expected to provide a stage where the tennis star could evaluate her progress and make improvements to fare well in major tournaments.

In case the 23-year-old fails to perform in the next few tournaments, she is likely to be out of the top three of the WTA ranking. She will be going into the swing with 7,375 points but has to defend a significant number to maintain her ranking, owing to her last few hiccups.

The star will be seen in action from April 14 onwards at the Stuttgart Open.

