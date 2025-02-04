Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria makes frustrations clear with media for spreading fake news about Pole & compatriot Magda Linette

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz has voiced her frustrations about some misleading titles that appeared in Polish media. The two headlines are regarding Swiatek and her fellow Pole Magda Linette.

The first news title read (in Polish): "She was friends with Iga Świątek. Now she reveals: 'She is very peculiar.'" The second one read (also in Polish): "Magda Linette does not hold back. This is how she assessed Iga Świątek’s dirty tricks."

Abramowicz took to Twitter to call out the news outlets for their titles, which she claimed were taken out of context.

"Titles taken out of context that have nothing to do with reality. There are more and more of them. Is this the new standard?" the 37-year-old wrote.

Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette are both teammates and represented Poland at last year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. They helped their nation reach the quarterfinals of the tournament, with Linette defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4 while Swiatek triumphed 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 over Paula Badosa.

Poland went on to reach the semifinals where they faced Italy. Here, Linette lost 4-6, 6-7(3) to Lucia Bronzetti but Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to keep the Poles in the contest before the Italians won tje decisive doubles tie.

Daria Abramowicz on her influence on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek with Wim Fisette and Daria Abramowicz at the Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

During an interview with Tennis Majors back in 2022, Daria Abramowicz, who has been working with Iga Swiatek since 2019, was asked to give examples when her influence on the Grand Slam champion could be recognized on court. She responded by saying:

"You can probably see it between the games: how she approaches the changeovers, the way she breathes or does some other things. And in between points, you can see how she just turns her back to the match, thinks a little bit and takes a breath."

"That being said, most of the things you cannot see on the court. There are a lot of routines starting with waking up and doing stuff in the order that we already know works well. It is in her, I wanted to say “blood”, but it is better to say that we have established certain routines," she added.

Iga Swiatek has won nine out of 11 matches so far in the 2025 season, having reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. The Pole is next scheduled to compete at the Qatar Open, a tournament where she triumphed in the last three editions.

