Iga Swiatek played as a favorite and also faced enormous expectations from the public to win the French Open: Daria Abramowicz 

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz spoke about the mental challenges she faced during the French Open.
The Pole won her second title at Roland Garros by beating Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final. It was yet another dominant display of tennis from Swiatek, who dropped just one set during the entire competition.
Her psychologist Daria Abramowicz spoke to Gazeta and was asked about the mental challenges she faced during the French Open. She said that Swiatek faced a lot of expectations from the public because she was the favorite to win the competition.
"She played as a favorite and it was decided. It also faced enormous expectations of the public," Abramowicz said. "It is worth noting that for some time now, it was not actually the victory itself that was discussed, but its scale.
Abramowicz also said that Swiatek was also affected by off-field incidents like the ongoing war in Ukraine and the decisions taken regarding Wimbledon. She mentioned that the reason behind this was because top-level athletes have a responsibility to reach other people through their social media channels.
Similarly to the newly-built position of Iga in the area of discipline leadership - until what point should we take it? I mean, of course, the war in Ukraine and the tennis authorities' decisions regarding Wimbledon," Abramowicz added. "Such situations affect top-level athletes who have a certain responsibility due to their recognition through sport or have a platform to reach many people through their own social media channels. This is where I finish, because the rest is a professional secret."
Iga Swiatek has won 35 consecutive matches
Iga Swiatek's victory at the French Open takes her winning streak to 35 matches, which is the joint-highest this century with Venus Williams' unbeaten run of 2000. This is the Pole's sixth successive title, having previously won the Qatar Open, the Indian Wells Open, the Miami Open, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and the Italian Open.
Swiatek remains at the top of the WTA rankings with 8631 points, almost twice as many as those of World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. It will be interesting to see whether the Pole can continue her dominance on grass.