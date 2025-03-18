"Iga Swiatek's right, remember the criticism Carlos Alcaraz got";"Just a bunch of excuses" - Fans debate Pole's statement on Indian Wells controversy

Iga Swiatek recently released a statement where she talked about a variety of topics, ranging from the ball boy incident during her BNP Paribas Open semifinal loss to fans' treatment of her following an emotionally turbulent display from her over the last few weeks. The tennis community on social media has since been divided over the Pole addressing the above issues.

Ad

Swiatek has endured a tough time on the WTA Tour since winning the 2024 French Open, exiting at the business end of big tournaments and surrendering her World No. 1 ranking to archrival Aryna Sabalenka. Moreover, the 23-year-old also copped a one-month doping suspension following the US Open last year after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

Although she subsequently proved herself innocent, Iga Swiatek's reputation has taken a hit ever since. The World No. 2's recent Indian Wells controversy didn't help her case; during the deciding set of her semifinal against Mirra Andreeva, she smacked a ball on the ground in anger that barely missed a nearby ball boy's head. The incident followed an uncharacteristic trend of emotional outbursts recently from the five-time Major winner, prompting the tennis universe to pile up on her even more.

Ad

Trending

On Monday (March 17), Iga Swiatek offered a defense for her actions while apologizing for putting the aforementioned ball boy in danger. In a detailed statement, she discussed the factors that had influenced her current emotional state, attributing her positive doping test and subsequent on-court struggles as the reason behind it. She also wished fans wouldn't judge her so harshly for expressing her emotions on-court.

The Pole's statement has polarized the tennis communities on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, respectively. While one fan sympathized with the former World No. 1 and cited the criticism Carlos Alcaraz received at last year's Cincinnati Open as an example of the double standards in the treatment of players, another suggested that the 23-year-old was "making excuses".

Ad

"Remember all the criticism Carlos got after the racket smash, with other players doing it all the time and no one battering an eyelid," the fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not really the best statement, just a bunch of excuses and misdirections lol. Just apologize and move on," a fan wrote on Reddit.

Comment byu/lunatheladybird from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

A few Swiatek fans on X, meanwhile, blamed her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, for influencing her into writing the statement.

"This has Daria written all over it...it's a shame she cares so much about the public's opinion of her," one fan suggested.

"Nice write-up Daria!" another asserted.

"That's a tough one for sure, she really need to get an actual psychologist instead of #that lady," one fan wrote while sympathizing with Iga Swiatek.

Ad

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Idk what to say but we will always support you Iga," one fan insisted.

"She is clearly not in a good headspace since that positive test," one fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek looking to turn her season around at the Miami Open 2025

Iga Swiatek tracks down a ball at Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has had a difficult 2025 season for her lofty standards, having dropped five of her 23 matches so far. The Pole's last final appearance came at the United Cup, a team event, where she was defeated convincingly by Coco Gauff. The World No. 2 then lost to eventual champion Madison Keys in a tough three-setter in the Australian Open semifinals, following which she exited in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and the Qatar Open, and the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Iga Swiatek will be hopeful of a reversal in fortunes at this week's WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The 23-year-old won her lone title at the Florida event in 2022. Having received a first-round Bye, she will face either former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia or Hungarian qualifier Ana Bondar in her opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback