Iga Swiatek sends conqueror Madison Keys heartfelt message day after Australian Open SF loss

Iga Swiatek sent a congratulatory message to Madison Keys in the aftermath of the American's remarkable win over the Pole in the women's singles semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open. The former No. 1 also wished Keys luck for the final against current top-ranked women's singles star Aryna Sabalenka, who also happens to be the two-time defending Australian Open champion.

Following Madison Keys' 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) win over Iga Swiatek on Thursday, the American took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post to celebrate her victory. The post featured a picture of an ecstatic Keys in the immediate aftermath of the match and the caption:

"Finals 📸 @AustralianOpen"

On Friday, Iga Swiatek responded to the post and congratulated Madison Keys on her stellar semifinal performance and encouraged the American to give it her all in the final.

"@Madison_Keys @AustralianOpen Huge congratulations. You played amazing. All the best," Swiatek wrote.

The 2025 Australian Open women's singles final will mark the second Major final to be contested by Madison Keys. She had also reached the last hurdle at the 2017 US Open before losing to Sloane Stephens.

Meanwhile, at a post-match press conference, Swiatek expressed that she couldn't have done any more on her part to try and come out on top against Keys.

"I wouldn't say I flopped" - Iga Swiatek on losing to Madison Keys in Australian Open SF

Iga Swiatek told reporters after the semifinal against Madison Keys that apart from the second set, she was playing how she usually plays, but conceded that on the day, the American was simply better when it mattered the most.

"It was tight, you know, from the beginning. And the second set for sure, like, it was something that I just wanted to forget about and get back to my game, you know? So I would say, yeah, this first set and third set where I feel like I was playing, you know, my tennis," Swiatek said.

"Maybe, okay, it wasn't like a 100% control as on previous matches. Still, I think I played good, but she played better. And so I would say like I did everything I could so I woudn't say like I flopped or that I should have won."

This was Swiatek's second semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. She had previously reached the same stage in 2022. On that occasion, she was ousted from the tournament by Ashleigh Barty.

