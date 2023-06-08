Iga Swiatek set to stay World No. 1 after French Open semifinal win

Iga Swiatek arguably came through her toughest test of the fortnight, seeing off the 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four to reach her third French Open final in four years.

The result, coupled with second seed Aryna Sabalenka's loss to Karolina Muchova in the other semifinal, means Swiatek will remain the World No. 1 regardless of how she fares in the final on Saturday.

Playing her third Roland Garros semifinal in four years, Swiatek drew first blood, surging to a one-set lead for the loss of just two games. Haddad Maia, though, responded strongly, leading 3-1 and squandering three break points at 4-4 as a tiebreak ensued.

There, the Brazilian left-hander led 5-3 when she missed an open volley at the net. Smelling blood, Swiatek reeled off six of the next eight points to live to fight another day. With the win, she also evened her head-to-head record with Haddad Maia at 1-1.

Assured of staying atop the summit beyond the fortnight, the 22-year-old Pole will now look to become the eighth woman in the Open Era to win at least three Roland Garros titles.

"I don't think I will be the favourite" - Karolina Muchova on Iga Swiatek ahead of French Open final

Swiatek is into the final for the third time in four years.

First-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Muchova has no qualms about the enormity of the challenge awaiting her when she locks horns with defending champion Iga Swiatek in the French Open final on Saturday.

The World No. 43 saved a match point to down second seed Aryna Sabalenka in one of the matches of the season. Set to return to the top 20, Muchova will break into the top ten for the first time if she goes all the way.

She won her only meeting with Iga Swiatek four years ago in Prague but knows that the Pole will be expected to win on Saturday.

"I don't think I will be the favourite. Yeah, it's nice. I didn't really even know about this statistic, if I say like that," Muchova said at her post-match press conference.

Interestingly, Muchova has a perfect 5-0 record against top-3 players.

"It just show me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. Even today, match ball down, you really never know if I win or lose, but it's great to know that I have the chance to win, and I win against the top players, and that for sure boost my confidence," she added.

If she beats Iga Swiatek, Muchova will emulate Martina Navratilova and Barbora Krejcikova as the only Czech women in the Open Era at Roland Garros.

It's pertinent to note that, like in 2020, Swiatek reached the final in Paris without dropping a set, so Muchova will have her work cut out.

