Iga Swiatek shows loyalty to multi-billion dollar sponsor with a special visit in Suttgart

Iga Swiatek recently shared glimpses of her visit to the on-site LEGO booth in Stuttgart. The WTA star was seen having fun as she interacted with the employees to gain information about the massive range of blocks. She also spared time to meet and greet with her young fans ahead of the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart.

Ad

Iga Świątek began her partnership with LEGO in January 2024. She was appointed as the brand ambassador in Poland. The partnership turned out to be a part of LEGO’s Education Ambassador Program and is non-monetary. Świątek has publicly stated that the multi-billion dollar brand helps her with focus and mental preparation during tournaments. She also described the collaboration as a natural fit due to her long-time personal interest in LEGO.

Ad

Trending

Amid the excitement build-up ahead of the Stuttgart Open, the second seed Iga Swiatek paid a fun visit to the LEGO booth. The WTA star shared pictures from her adorable meet-up with kids, in which she can be seen playing with the blocks. She was also seen encouraging young fans by signing their tennis balls and posing alongside the LEGO mascot with a bright smile.

"Having some fun 😁, feeling the support here 🙏 @porschetennis @lego," her caption read.

Ad

Ad

Iga Swiatek is currently preparing herself for a resurgence after a turbulent season. The WTA star failed to make it past the semifinal in any of the events she played in 2025. As a result, the gap between her ranking points and those of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has increased to 3,071.

Iga Swiatek addresses the threats she received in Miami

Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the online "threats" she received during the Miami Open. The WTA star mentioned that she always tries to focus on positive comments from fans. However, she couldn’t deny that the comment took a mental toll on her.

Ad

Iga Swiatek suffered a daunting experience of criticism during the WTA 1000 event in Miami. She unveiled receiving threats on social media platforms, because of which the WTA tour provided her with extra security.

"Well, I wouldn't call it a threat because it wasn't that hard. I mean, for sure there was a fan that wanted to disrupt my rhythm. I try to focus on the fans that are giving me support. But obviously when you hear something like that, you want to react. I think WTA helped us, helped me, to feel protected,” she said, as reported by Express.co.uk.

While she has chosen to put the past behind her, a major opportunity awaits her entry in Stuttgart. Her Round of 16 match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, though her opponent is yet to be decided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More