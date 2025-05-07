Iga Swiatek shuts down 'strange' burnout theories with strongly-worded statement ahead of Italian Open title defense

Iga Swiatek has dismissed rumors of her feeling exhausted ahead of the Italian Open. She will play in Rome for the sixth time in her career this week.

The World No. 2 was last seen in action at the Madrid Open, where she reached the semifinals. Despite a spirited performance against American player Coco Gauff, she was outclassed in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

The 23-year-old candidly discussed her mindset before the Italian Open and addressed fake rumors about her feeling exhausted. Here's what she told Polish media:

"Sure, sometimes I get irritated on court. Sometimes I'm not as focused as I'd like to be. But I'm working day in, day out, week after week to get better. So there's no reason to issue strange verdicts or come up with completely untrue theories about burnout or exhaustion." [Slide 6 below]

Iga Swiatek has had a slow start to the season, chalking up 26 wins from 34 matches. She reached the semifinals in Melbourne, Madrid, Doha, and Indian Wells but has yet to win a title this year. She also spoke about the changes she's trying to implement in her game and emphasized finessing her serve, one of the weaker elements in her skill set:

"When I say "progress," I mean all the new things I'm learning. For example, we've returned to placing more emphasis on service technique. I'm learning to hit my forehand from a slightly different stance than before. These changes don't immediately translate into match results.

I view this development through the lens of what I've been able to learn by working with [coach] Wim [Fissette]. Sometimes I can't apply it, or I make poor decisions on the court. There have been times when I've deviated from the plans we prepared and practiced in training." [Slide 3]

The Pole joined hands with coach Wim Fisette last year ahead of the WTA Finals. The duo is gearing up to enter their second Grand Slam together at the 2025 French Open.

Iga Swiatek will chase her fourth title in the Italian Open this year

Iga Swiatek in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will make her sixth appearance in the Italian Open this week. She's chalked up 20 wins from 22 matches in Rome, including title-winning runs in 2021, 2022, and 2024. She captured her first title at the event in 2021, defeating Karolina Pliskova in the final without breaking a sweat, 6-0, 6-0.

Swiatek defended her title the next year and added another to her locker in 2024. She outfoxed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. She has received a first-round bye at the event this week due to her ranking points and is expected to begin her campaign against Elina Avanesyan or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

