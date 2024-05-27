"Iga Swiatek still sharing her kit with flops"; "Insanely cool" - Fans react to Ben Shelton debuting On Running's new kit at French Open 2024

Ben Shelton pipped Iga Swiatek to debut On Running's new kit at the 2024 French Open. He took the court against France's Hugo Gaston on Monday, May 27, a couple of hours before Iga Swiatek started her first-round match against Leolia Jeanjean.

Swiatek and Shelton joined Roger Federer-backed On Running's lineup in March 2023. The Pole previously donned fabric produced by Asics whereas Sheldon wore New Balance.

Shelton stepped on Court 14 at Roland Garros on Monday in an attire with a gradient of purple, white, and orange. A bunch of tennis fans found the American's look appealing and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Insanely cool kit to wear at the French Open," a fan wrote.

However, a different section of fans was upset at the reality of women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wearing the same colors as Shelton, who's much less accomplished at the moment.

"Ofc Iga is still not wearing customs and is sharing her kit with flops," a fan wrote.

Swiatek took the court against Leolia Jeanjean in an attire similar to Ben Shelton's a little while later.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"And he gets to wear it first," a fan commented.

"On is a joke," a fan stated.

"Ben Shelton’s @on_running outfit takes the pole position for outfit of the men’s tournament here at Roland Garros," a fan wrote.

"Shelton kit is so cool," a fan remarked.

Iga Swiatek advances to 2R at French Open, Ben Shelton's match suspended

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2024 French Open. GETTY

Iga Swiatek breezed past Leolia Jeanjean in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Monday. She created a total of six break points on Jeanjean's serve and converted all of them to secure a 6-1, 6-2 win in just 62 minutes.

Next, she's set to clash with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who downed Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in her first-round match on Sunday, May 26. The two have faced each other twice in the past, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1.

On the ATP side of things, Ben Shelton's first-round match against Hugo Gaston was suspended due to rain. Shelton, the 15th seed, found himself in a tricky situation as Gaston claimed the first set on Monday.

The American, however, regrouped to take the next two sets and secure a 3-2 lead in the fourth before the play was called off.