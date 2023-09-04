Iga Swiatek stripped of World No. 1 after 75 consecutive weeks following shock exit, Aryna Sabalenka to take over after US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is poised to be the new World No. 1 following Iga Swiatek’s latest loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek faced Ostapenko in the fourth round on Sunday. The Pole, who was defending her title in New York, was outclassed by the Latvian with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback victory. This was Ostapenko's fourth straight victory over Swiatek.

It is worth noting that Swiatek was not only defending her title from last year but also had her World No. 1 ranking on the line.

The 22-year-old entered the New York Major with a live ranking of World No. 2 and 7955 points to her name. Current World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who is defending her US Open semifinal appearance from 2022, commenced her campaign with a live ranking of World No. 1 and 7966 points to her name.

Iga Swiatek trailed the Belarusian by 11 points in the live ranking going into the tournament. Thus, the condition for Aryna Sabalenka to claim the World No. 1 spot at the US Open was to perform as well as the Pole, so as to have at least an 11-point lead.

Thanks to her fourth-round defeat, Swiatek has managed to defend just 240 of her 2000 points, and will thus leave the US Open with a total of 8195 points to her name. Meanwhile, Sabalenka, who has similarly reached the fourth round, is already confirmed to have at least 8206 points.

Thus, regardless of whether the Belarusian makes it to the deep stages in New York, she will leave with a minimum 11-point advantage over the Pole.

Aryna Sabalenka, who fell short of the feat earlier this year during the claycourt season as well as during Wimbledon, will finally end Iga Swiatek’s World No. 1 reign, which lasted an impressive 75 consecutive weeks, ever since her debut in April 2022.

The 25-year-old will be crowned the 29th WTA World No. 1 on September 11.

After replacing Iga Swiatek as World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka to take on Daria Kasatkina in the 2023 US Open fourth round

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka, who was a US Open semifinalist in 2021 and 2022, is bidding for the second Grand Slam title of her career at the ongoing event, having won her first Major earlier this year at the 2023 Australian Open.

Sabalenka is also vying for a fourth winner’s trophy this year, having won the Adelaide International 1 and the Madrid Open titles as well.

Through to the fourth round of the New York Major with victories over Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Burrage and Clara Burel, the World No. 2 will next face Russia’s Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the quarterfinal on Monday.