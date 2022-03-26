Iga Swiatek surpasses Rafael Nadal for most match wins by any player in 2022

Iga Swiatek's 6-2, 6-0 victory over Vikrotija Golubic in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open on Friday clinched her the World No. 1 ranking. The Pole will take the ranking next week following Ash Barty's shock retirement announcement earlier this week.

The victory was Swiatek's 21st of the season, making her the player with the most singles match wins in 2022. The 20-year-old overtook her idol Rafael Nadal, whose 20 matches unbeaten streak came to an end at the hands of Taylor Fritz at the final of the Indian Wells master.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Iga Swiatek in 2022:



- Tour-leading 21-3 record

- No.1 on the Race to the WTA Finals

- 4-1 vs. Top 10

- 1st AO Semi

- 2 WTA 1000 titles (Doha, Indian Wells), tied for title lead with Barty

- Current 12-match win streak

Iga Swiatek has had a stellar start to 2022. The Pole has answered any and all questions regarding her abilities on the quicker hardcourt as opposed to her preferred surface of clay.

The 20-year-old started her season by reaching the semifinals in Adelaide and the Australian Open. She was then defeated by eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai, and has been unbeaten since.

Swiatek has picked up back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Indian Wells. She has already defeated Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Anett Kontaveit, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, and Angelique Kerber this year.

The Pole would have gained plenty of confidence in her victory over Golubic as she looks to win a third consecutive WTA 1000 title in Miami.

Iga Swiatek becomes youngest WTA World No. 1 since 2010

Iga Swiatek overtakes Chris Evert to become 10th youngest WTA World No. 1

By clinching the World No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings at 20 years and 308 days of age, Iga Swiatek will become the youngest player to be at the top of the world rankings since Carolina Wozniaki did so in 2010. She will also overtake Chris Evert to become the 10th youngest WTA World No. 1 in the history of the rankings.

wta @WTA



is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1



#1GA Welcome to the club @iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 Welcome to the club ☝️ @iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 🇵🇱 #1GA https://t.co/W8IEJh9C1n

In her short career so far, Swiatek has already achieved plenty of accolades. The 20-year-old won the French Open back in 2020 as a teenager, and since then she has taken titles in Adelaide and Madrid in 2021, before going on her current -match unbeaten streak which got her to World No. 1 and titles in Qatar and Indian Wells.

The Pole will be excited heading into the clay season as the top-ranked women's player, but with Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Anett Kontaveit all hot on her heels, she is not guaranteed to be the top seed at the French Open yet.

