Iga Swiatek surpasses Serena Williams' WTA 1000 record after reaching second Indian Wells final

Iga Swiatek continued to add to her long list of records with her latest victory at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Pole brushed aside Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the semifinals on Friday, March 15.

Swiatek began strong, claiming the first break of serve to take a 2-1 lead. Another break helped her wrap up the opening set 6-2. She was again quick off the blocks in the second set, jumping to an early 3-0 advantage and ultimately sealing a 6-2, 6-1 win.

The World No. 1's victory not only secured her a spot in the second Indian Wells final of her career but also surpassed Serena Williams' record for the highest rate of finals made in WTA 1000 main draws entered since the format began in 2009.

Williams previously held the record with a success rate of 36.7%. Swiatek surpassed that figure with her win on Friday, bringing her tally to 37%.

With her win against Kostyuk, Swiatek is now through to her 10th WTA 1000 final of her career. She has already reached two finals this year, beating Elena Rybakina in the Qatar Open championship match a few weeks earlier.

The Pole has a career 74-19 W/L record and an 80% win percentage in WTA 1000 events.

Iga Swiatek after beating Marta Kostyuk in Indian Wells: "I think it was the cleanest match I played here"

Speaking to reporters after her impressive semifinal victory at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek conceded that it was her "cleanest" match ever at Tennis Paradise.

"For sure I’m happy with the performance. I think it was the cleanest match I played here. The focus was high throughout and I didn't have any doubts," she told the media.

Swiatek has yet to lose a set in the Californian desert this year and is already pleased with her performance at the event.

"It's already a great tournament," the 22-year-old said.

Iga Swiatek will next take on Greek 9th seed Maria Sakkari in the final in a rematch of the 2022 summit clash which she won 6-4, 6-1. Sakkari stunned home favorite Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the semifinals.

Swiatek and Sakkari have met five times on tour previously, with the Greek edging their head-to-head 3-2. The Pole is aiming to achieve the Sunshine Double once again, as she did two years ago.

