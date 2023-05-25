"I value comfort and simplicity in my everyday life" - Iga Swiatek on why she prefers her Rolex Datejust

Iga Swiatek values comfort and simplicity in her everyday life, which is why her relationship with Swiss watchmaker Rolex makes perfect sense.

Swiatek has been the most impressive player on the WTA tour over the past few years, having won three Grand Slam titles (2020 and 2022 French Open and 2022 US Open) and numerous WTA 1000 events. She is currently ranked No. 1 and went on a remarkable 37-match winning streak last season.

The 21-year-old became a Rolex ambassador in February 2021. She joined a prestigious group of tennis legends and rising stars who are part of the Rolex family, such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and many more.

In a recent Q&A session with Tennis Connected, Swiatek shared her thoughts on her relationship with the luxury watch brand and why she loves her Rolex watch.

"I have a Datejust and I love it," Swiatek said. "It’s elegant, quite small, and simple which is perfect because I value comfort and simplicity in my everyday life. I wear it almost all the time off the court. It became an important part of my non-sports outfits, which are simple with a touch of elegance. I first wore my Rolex during a fashion magazine photoshoot and I realized then that it fits and enhances every outfit, adding a distinct element of elegance and character."

The Swiss watchmaker has a long-standing relationship with tennis, dating back to 1978 when it became the Official Timekeeper of Wimbledon. Since then, Rolex has expanded its support to all four Grand Slam tournaments, as well as many other prestigious events and organizations in the sport.

Iga Swiatek lauded for exceptionally "fast" footwork by Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci took to Twitter recently to hail Iga Swiatek's incredible footwork on the court.

"Just watched @IgaSwiatek footwork at 400 frames a second in super slow motion and her little steps where she pops the popcorn double extra butter and it was still fast," Macci wrote.

Swiatek has been the WTA No. 1 for over a year now. She is one of only nine women to have achieved the feat since the computerized ranking system began in 1975.

The Pole was unbeatable on clay in 2022, winning all 16 matches and three tournaments she participated in (Stuttgart Open, Italian Open and the French Open).

This season hasn't been quite as successful for Iga Swiatek. She lost in the Australian Open fourth round but won the Qatar Open thereafter and reached the final in Dubai. She then hurt her shoulder at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and had to skip the Miami Open. But she came back strong to successfully defend her Stuttgart title.

She also reached the final at the Madrid Open (losing to Aryna Sabalenka) and the Italian Open quarterfinals (losing to Elena Rybakina).

