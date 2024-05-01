Iga Swiatek tasks her agent with procuring Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets amid Madrid Open, playfully tries to keep date of 'perfect' show a secret

Iga Swiatek tasked her agent with procuring Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets amid the 2024 Madrid Open. She also playfully tried to keep the date of the show a secret.

Swiatek has been wreaking havoc at the Madrid Open decimating opponent after opponent. Her latest victim was Beatriz Haddad Maia who won the opening set but went on to lose the match 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

During a press conference in Madrid, the 22-year-old was asked about an update on the Taylor Swift tickets. Swiatek, who is a huge 'Swiftie' ( a term used for Swift's fans), hilariously told the reporter to ask her manager Jules, an IMG agent, as he should be the one to get the tickets but later said there was one show in accordance with her schedule but it was sold out

"Taylor Swift? Ask Jules, he's IMG agent, so he should get it. No, but it's hard with the schedule. I think there’s one show that is going to be perfect but I think the tickets are already sold out."

After realizing that the show wasn't sold out, Swiatek asked her manager what the problem was, giving him subtle hints to buy the tickets.

"Not yet? So I can just buy them? Well, then what's the problem? (Laughs) Okay, I'll get to it. Honestly, I didn't check before, so thanks for the reminder."

After the four-time Grand Slam champion was asked which show she was referring to, her manager responded with the show which Swiatek asked the reporters to keep a secret.

"Sorry? Which one was that? Yeah, So. Don't tell anybody (with a finger on her lips). Yeah, thanks."

"We know how it can be in Poland, yeah, for me. I'll probably go somewhere else" - Iga Swiatek on watching the Eras Tour in 2024

Iga Swiatek

During her pre-event press conference at the 2024 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek said that though she wanted to go for the Eras Tour, she wasn't keen on doing it in Poland as she would feel all eyes on her rather than Taylor due to the Pole's popularity.

"I will. It will be tough. Not to get tickets obviously, but be there and not have a feeling that everybody is watching. Obviously they're going to be watching Taylor, not me. We know how it can be in Poland, yeah, for me. I'll probably go somewhere else," Iga Swiatek said. (at 8:42)

She also said that she hadn't bought any tickets yet and that her manager Jules now had the tough task of acquiring them.

"Not really [in disguise]. If Jules gets my tickets. I haven't bought anything. It's probably all sold out. He has a tough task. Yeah, exactly," she added.

Iga Swiatek will face Madison Keys in the semifinals of the Madrid Open with the hope of reaching a second consecutive final at the tournament. The two will lock horns for the fourth time, with their head-to-head currently being 2-1 in favor of the Pole.