Iga Swiatek to team up with Elina Svitolina and Agnieszka Radwanska for a charity match to support war-affected in Ukraine

Iga Swiatek has teamed up with Elina Svitolina, Agnieszka Radwanska and other players for a charity match, all the proceeds of which will go towards those affected by the war in Ukraine. The event, called 'Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine', will take place on July 23, in Krakow, Poland.

The World No. 1 made the announcement on social media and revealed that she has been working on the project for a few months now and is finally excited to get it up and running. The charity event aims to raise funds to help children and teenagers affected by the war in Ukraine, the home country of Svitolina.

For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war...

The proceeds from ticket sales and other income from the event will be transferred to Elina Svitolina's foundation, United 24 - which is the official aid fund of Ukraine - as well as UNICEF Poland, and will then be distributed to war victims in Ukraine. Among ATP players, Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky and Poland's Martyn Pawelski will also play in the charity event.

Swiatek, Radwanska, Stakhovsky, and Pawelski will play a mixed doubles match to begin proceedings at the TAURON Arena in Krakow. After that, Swiatek and WTA star Radwanska will play a one-set singles match. Svitolina will not play a match at the event but will be the chair umpire for both matches. She will be accompanied by former Ukrainian football star Andriy Shevchenko as a special guest.

Speaking about the event, Swiatek urged fans to show up in large numbers and support a good cause.

"I hope that we can see each other in large numbers in TAURON Arena Krakow and in front of the television to show the strength of the sport when it unites us in helping and giving us at least a little joy," Swiatek wrote in her Twitter post.

Meanwhile, former Wimbledon finalist Radwanska, who last played on tour back in 2018, expressed her gratitude at being called upon to play for an important cause. It will be the former World No. 2's second event in a month as she is also set to play in the 2022 Wimbledon legends' event.

"It will be a special event! It has never been like this before. I am honored that this day I will be able to play for a good cause with such wonderful friends from the court. The power of sport now takes on even more importance. Now we are together for Ukraine," Radwanska wrote.

Siła sportu teraz nabiera jeszcze większego znaczenia.

Meanwhile, Svitolina thanked Iga Swiatek and her team for planning and executing such an important event to support a cause that meant a lot to her.

Iga Swiatek sets a stunning record by winning her 36th straight match

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek became the player to record the most consecutive wins on the WTA tour this century by winning her first-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She broke Venus Williams' record of 35 matches and is now the only player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to win 36 consecutive matches on the WTA tour.

Speaking about her achievements and the pressure that comes along with it, Swiatek expressed that she is now focused on staying at the top of the game.

“I do [enjoy the record and the World No. 1 ranking], it's pretty convenient. I mean I really worked on that and I knew how tough the last few weeks were," said Swiatek, adding, "My team also gave me huge support and all the work that we've been doing has clicked, so I think it's great. I'm still trying to figure out how to say in that position and be consistent here. So yeah, we'll see."

The French Open champion defeated qualifier Jana Fett in her usual dominant fashion, winning 6-0, 6-3. Iga Swiatek will now play 'lucky loser' Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, who is No. 138 in the WTA singles rankings. Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win her maiden Wimbledon title.

