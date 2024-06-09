In Pictures: Iga Swiatek turns heads in stunning white and blue outfit with 4th Roland-Garros trophy during French Open champion photoshoot 

Iga Swiatek was clicked at the traditional trophy photoshoot after winning her fourth title at Roland-Garros. The Pole overcame Jasmine Paolini in the final to bag her fifth tennis Major.

Throughout the 2024 event, the World No. 1 was in great form. She had only one blip in her entire campaign in Paris when she lost a set to Naomi Osaka in the second round. However, Swiatek managed to fight back from being a match point down and overturn a 5-2 deficit in the third set to ultimately advance from that round as well. The top seed lost only 17 games in the next five matches, bageling her opponents thrice.

The 2024 Roland Garros title helped Swiatek break countless records. One of them was to become the youngest female player to win four French Open titles. The win also capped off an excellent clay season for the Pole who had also won the titles in Rome and Madrid this year. Further, it is her third win at the Paris Major in a row and fourth in the last five years.

The World No. 1 was seen at the traditional photoshoot with the trophy, wearing a beautiful white and blue outfit that drew appreciation from onlookers.

Since 2020, Iga Swiatek has been a dominant player on the courts of Phillipe Chatrier losing just 5 sets in 5 years.

"I'm a perfectionist" - Iga Swiatek after winning her fourth French Open title

After her win at the 2024 Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek termed herself a perfectionist. She stated that this brings additional pressure on her, but she is habituated to it. Speaking at her press conference after the French Open win, she claimed that she was able to stave off the outside pressure successfully.

"I'm a perfectionist, so there's always pressure on me. I'm fine handling my own pressure. When outside pressure hits me, it is a little bit worse. But I managed it really well at this tournament," Swiatek said.

The Pole also termed the win emotional as she confessed that she was feeling a bit stressed out in the build-up to the final. However, she was determined to focus on her own game, and that enabled her to win the trophy.

"It was an emotional win because I felt a lot of stress yesterday and today in the morning. And I knew if I'm going to just focus on tennis I can kind of fight through it, and at the end it all went how I wanted. So I just felt really proud of myself."

The grass court will be Iga Swiatek's next target after the clay season, culminating in the Wimbledon Championships where she reached the quarterfinals last year.