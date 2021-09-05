Iga Swiatek after US Open 3r win: "Being in the 4th round of all the Slams this year shows that I am on the right path"

Iga Swiatek overcame a second-set stumble to outlast Anett Kontaveit in the third-round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday. The Polish youngster has now moved through to the second week of the year's final Major for the first time in her career.

Swiatek is the only player on the WTA tour to have made it to the second week of all four Majors this year. Speaking to the media during her post-match press conference, the 20-year-old claimed that her results on the big stage this year suggest that she is on the "right path".

Swiatek also said she was enjoying her first injury-free season on tour and was "pretty proud" of her Grand Slam performances.

"That's my first time in a fourth round of US Open. I'm pretty proud of that. It doesn't matter what's going to be my final result, but still we did a great job," Swiatek said. "Being in the fourth round of all the Grand Slams this year, it shows that really I am on the right path, you know."

"I'm pretty proud of that," she added. "I was thinking about it [...] it's the only year basically when I don't have any injury and I don't have to deal with that. I have other problems right now, but it's easier when my body's actually listening to me."

Iga Swiatek was then asked to 'rate' her consistency during the 2021 season. The Pole replied that while she wasn't as consistent as World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, she was still pretty happy with her form - especially given the "uneasy" circumstances.

"Well, right now it's, like, easy to answer that because all the stats and everything," the 20-year-old said. "Well, okay, I'm not Barty so I'm not a 100% consistent. I'm like 70% consistent."

"I am proud," she added. "But like the best kind of consistency is when you can win, like, five titles a year [...] But with all the rankings and statistics, it's always comparing. I'm just pretty happy because the circumstances aren't, like, easy, yeah."

"She doesn't let her opponents find the rhythm" - Iga Swiatek on her next opponent Belinda Bencic

Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic in the final of the 2021 Adelaide International.

On being asked to share her views on Belinda Bencic, her next opponent, Iga Swiatek acknowledged that she knew the Swiss' game "pretty well". She added that Bencic can be hard to play against due to her variety and ability to throw her opponents off their rhythm.

The 20-year-old had beaten Bencic in the Adelaide final earlier this year, and on Saturday she said she would draw confidence from that win.

"Tennis-wise I know her pretty well because we played in Adelaide," Swiatek said. "I know that she's heavy hitter, she likes to take the ball early. It's hard to play against her because she doesn't let her opponents find the rhythm."

"In Adelaide I had a great run," the Pole added. "Tactically I was super prepared. It gives me a little bit of confidence. But on the other hand I know that she learned her lesson for sure. Yeah, I just hope I'm going to play good tennis."

Iga Swiatek, the 7th seed, will be the favorite against Belinda Bencic on paper. That said, the Swiss has won 12 of her last 13 matches, and could well give the youngster a run for her money.

The fourth-round encounter is scheduled to be played on Monday.

Like our Facebook page to get the latest news and updates!

Edited by Musab Abid