French Open champion Iga Swiatek visited the new Austrian Tennis Committee (ATC) academy of Wolfgang Thiem, the father of Dominic Thiem, in Traiskirchen, Austria. This was the first public appearance of the 19-year-old tennis sensation after completing self-isolation due to close contact with the Polish President Andrzej Duda, who tested positive for coronavirus last month.

According to the Krone website, Swiatek got a chance to hit with a few players at the academy, including young Austrian hope Patrick Jozwicki with whom she had a longer hitting session. The Pole was on her way to Salzburg for athletic tests when she made the spontaneous visit.

Iga Swiatek with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup following her win at the 2020 French Open in October

Swiatek stated that she really liked her experience at the academy. The US Open champion's father, Wolfgang, meanwhile, was happy that his players got a chance to hit with the Major winner.

"Ideal when our talents can compete with stars,", Wolfgang commented.

Dominic Thiem plans to use the ATC academy as his base for 10 weeks a year

Dominic Thiem at the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria

The academy was inaugurated last month and has three Rebound Ace courts, according to the Tennisnet website. In 2021, three clay courts will also be installed at the academy followed by an outdoor hard court.

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem had a training session at the time of the inauguration with the three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

Thiem plans to use the academy as his base for about ten weeks a year. Dennis Novak, Lucas Miedler, Jurij Rodionov, Sebastian Ofner and Alex Erler will also train, which means the cream of Austria's talent will be using the academy.

The World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has decided not to play at this week's ATP Paris Masters after he suffered a blister issue at last week's Vienna Open. The Austrian is expected to play at the season-ending ATP Finals in London, where the best eight players of the season will compete from November 15.