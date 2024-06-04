Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | French Open 2024, SF

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open on Thursday (June 6). The Pole has been on a roll since sneaking past Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Swiatek brushed aside Maria Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2 in the third round, and raced past Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in just 40 minutes. Up against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals, she beat her 6-0, 6-2 in a little over an hour.

Swiatek extended her unbeaten run to 17 matches, having won titles in Madrid and Rome before this. Her win over Vondrousova was also her 75th at the Majors as well as her 33rd at the French Open.

Gauff didn't drop a set en route to the last eight, dispatching Julia Avdeeva, Tamara Zidansek, Dayana Yastremska, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto with ease. She faced World No. 9 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals, and staged a comeback to defeat her 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Gauff has now reached her third consecutive Grand Slam semifinal, and her second in Paris, following her previous runner-up finish here in 2022. Her win over Jabeur also marked her 20th career victory at the French Open.

Swiatek leads Gauff 10-1 in the head-to-head, and has been responsible for ending her French Open campaign the last two years. The Pole will look to maintain her supremacy in this rivalry, while the American will aim to turn the tables on her opponent.

On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming match:

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match schedule

Their semifinal showdown is scheduled for Thursday, June 6. The exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: June 6, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff fight for a spot in the championship round on the following channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky