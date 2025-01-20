Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2025

American hope Emma Navarro and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will face off in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 22.

Swiatek had an outstanding 2024 season, securing her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open, along with several other notable achievements. She kicked off the new year with a strong performance, leading Team Poland to the final of the United Cup, but ultimately lost to Coco Gauff-led Team USA.

Putting the heartbreak behind, she arrived in Melbourne for the year’s first Major. She began her campaign with a dominant straight-set win over Katerina Siniakova and then defeated Rebecca Sramkova, Emma Raducanu, and Eva Lys to set up a quarterfinal clash with Navarro.

Meanwhile, Navarro began her season at the Brisbane International, where she was knocked out in the Round of 32. She then competed at the Adelaide International, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to Liudmila Samsonova, ahead of her arrival in Melbourne.

The American's journey began with a dominant win over compatriot Peyton Stearns, followed by a victory against Wang Xiyu. She then defeated Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina, securing her spot in the last eight.

Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro have faced each other once before on the WTA Tour, making this their second meeting. The Pole won their previous encounter in Charleston in 2018, securing a straight-set victory.

With so much at stake for both players, here are all the details about their upcoming showdown at the Australian Open:

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro match schedule

The duo's contest in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22. The exact timing will be confirmed once the order of play is announced.

Date: January 22, 2025

Time: TBA

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Navarro streaming details

Emma Navarro pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Viewers from the following countries can follow the action at the Australian Open 2025 through the respective channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky NZ

UK and rest of Europe - Eurosport

India and Subcontinent - Sony Sports

Latin America and Caribbean - ESPN International

Middle East - beIN Sports

Central Asia - Eurosport

China - CCTV, iQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand - beIN Sports

Taiwan - Sportcast

Vietnam - K+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

