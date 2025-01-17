Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2025, 3R

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will duke it out against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the third round of the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday (January 18). Neither player has dropped a set to get this far in Melbourne, though the Pole's journey has been easier compared to her rival.

Swiatek scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova in her opener and followed it up with a 6-0, 6-2 beatdown of Rebecca Sramkova. Raducanu beat 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the first round and defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5 in the next round. She has reached the third round here for the first time.

This will be the fourth career meeting between the two. Swiatek has won all of their previous matches in straight sets. Two of those meetings took place in Stuttgart, one in 2022 and the other last year, and their only showdown on hardcourts took place at the Indian Wells Open 2023.

Swiatek was stunned by Linda Noskova in the third round here last year. Her semifinal finish back in 2022 remains the only time she made it past the fourth round at the Melbourne Major. Raducanu, on the other hand, will aim to improve upon her newly secured career-best result at the Australian Open.

Raducanu's triumph at the US Open 2021 as a qualifier made her an overnight sensation, and her star continues to shine bright despite not tasting similar highs since then. While recurring injury woes are to be blamed, she will be keen to silence the detractors with another deep run.

Swiatek, meanwhile, has established herself as a dominant force on the women's tour since winning her first Major title at the French Open 2020. She continues to attain new milestones every year, and a maiden triumph at the season's first Major would be next thing to check off from her bucket list.

However, the championship round is still a long way off. For now, here are the details on how to watch two of the sport's most recognizable names in action at the Australian Open:

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu match schedule

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu will contest the first match of the day on Rod Laver Arena.

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025 (Australia, India/Asia/Europe), Friday, January 17, 2025 (USA, Canada)

Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time, 6:00 a.m. IST, 12:30 a.m. GMT, and 7:30 p.m. ET.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu streaming details

Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek at the Indian Wells Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch the third-round duel between Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky NZ

UK and rest of Europe - Eurosport

India and Subcontinent - Sony Sports

Latin America and Caribbean - ESPN International

Middle East - beIN Sports

Central Asia - Eurosport

China - CCTV, iQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand - beIN Sports

Taiwan - Sportcast

Vietnam - K+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

