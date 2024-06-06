Tennis fans on the internet have registered their reactions to Coco Gauff sending out a warning to Iga Swiatek ahead of their meeting in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. The two are scheduled to lock horns on Thursday, June 6, at Philippe Chatrier.

This will be the 12th time Gauff and Swiatek come face-to-face on tour. The Pole currently holds a massive lead of 10-1 over the American in the head-to-head. Gauff's solitary win came in the semifinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, which also remains the only match where she could win a set or more as the ten losses have been in straight sets.

Despite the poor history, Coco Gauff attempted to pressure the World No. 1 through her words in a presser at Roland Garros.

"When I played her [Iga Swiatek] in Cincinnati, I didn’t go into the match thinking, 'Oh I've never beaten her before, never taken a set off of her'... I'm just gonna go in and try to win. I've nothing to lose, all the pressure's on her," the would-be World No. 2 said after beating Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) haven't endorsed Coco Gauff's statement, with one of them writing:

"When people say that, they know deep down, it's not true. Pressure is on Coco too. She has got to get over the hump of being beaten by Swiatek, on the regular. Swiatek has been handling her pretty easily."

Another fan credited Iga Swiatek for her domination in the women's singles circuit, writing:

"Iga has the whole top 10 saying they got nothing to lose prior to playing her."

"Number 2 in the world showing up with the ,I have nothing to lose” attitude just proves how good Iga is," a fan wrote.

"Everyone says the same thing before playing her," a fan claimed.

"I think the 10-1 puts that pressure on you lol," a fan commented.

"I smell bagels," a fan remarked.

"Coco Gauff's mental game is a little bit better" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek defeated Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 in her quarterfinal effort at the 2024 French Open to set up the semifinal showdown with Coco Gauff. After the win, she talked about the psychological improvements Gauff has made over the years.

"Her [Coco Gauff's] mental game is a little bit better and before it was kind of easier to crack her when you're leading but it's no more that," Swiatek told the reporters.

The Pole continued:

"She's [Coco Gauff] making progress, she's at that age where everything goes pretty nicely if you’re working hard. Probably every aspect of her game is better."

Swiatek has notably dropped only one set at Roland Garros this year thus far. It happened during her 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 win over former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round.