Iga Swiatek will look to match Serena Williams' record by clinching her 3rd consecutive WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek can carve her name into tennis history by emulating Serena Williams and Martina Hingis should she win the upcoming Miami Open. Doing so would make the Pole the third player this century after the two stalwarts to win three consecutive WTA 1000 titles.

Swiatek has won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles after triumphing in Qatar and Indian Wells. The Miami Open (WTA 1000) begins on Wednesday, and the Pole is, by all means, the woman to beat given her form, coupled with the absence of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The 20-year-old is on an 11-match winning streak, during which period she has only dropped a mere four sets. Swiatek also leads the tour with the most wins under her belt, having accumulated 20 match wins in 2022.

Serena Williams, who remains out of action due to injury, won four consecutive WTA 1000 titles in 2013. The 23-time Major champion triumphed at Miami, Madrid, Rome, and Canada that year.

Meanwhile, Hingis achieved the feat in 2000, when she won titles in Canada, Moscow, and Zurich.

Swiatek, seeded second in Miami, can further make history in the coastal town by becoming only the fourth woman in tennis history to win the 'sunshine double,' which is winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back.

Steffi Graf was the first woman to achieve the feat when she won both events in 1994 and followed it up again in 1996. Kim Clijsters (2004) and Victoria Azarenka (2016) are the other female players to have achieved this feat.

It is quite likely that Serena Williams, too, would have been part of this list had she not boycotted the Indian Wells event for 14 years, after she was subject to racially-charged jeers during the 2001 edition of the event.

Serena Williams could have won 7 consecutive WTA 1000 events in 2013

Serena Williams poses with her 2013 Miami Open title

Serena Williams enjoyed a phenomenal season in 2013, lifting a whopping 11 titles, including two Grand Slams - Roland Garros and the US Open. She won four WTA 1000 titles and also won the year-ending WTA Finals.

Williams finished her season with an astonishing 78-4 win-loss record, unsurprisingly with the No. 1 ranking.

More interestingly, though, the American could have won a mind-boggling seven consecutive WTA 1000 events that year. We are not counting the events that were not held, or that she entirely skipped, only the ones she participated in.

Serena Williams lost in the final of the Qatar Open (to Victoria Azarenka) at the beginning of the year before embarking on a winning spree in Miami, Madrid, Rome, and Canada. She skipped Indian Wells, which took place before the Miami Open.

After winning in Canada, Williams headed to Cincinnati, where Victoria Azarenka once again thwarted her in the summit clash. The 40-year-old then skipped the Wuhan Open, as she has done throughout her career, barring 2014.

Williams headed to the China Open, where she lifted the title, beating Jelena Jankovic in the final.

Therefore, had Williams won in Qatar and Cincinnati, she would have won seven WTA 1000 events in a row, not counting the skipped tournaments.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan