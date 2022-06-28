Iga Swiatek is the youngest top seed at Wimbledon since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday against qualifier Jana Fett and the Pole is the youngest top seed at Wimbledon since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011.

The Pole is 21 years and 27 days old at the start of the tournament, while Wozniacki was seeded first and aged 20 years and 344 days old.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Swiatek is the youngest top seed at Wimbledon since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011. Swiatek is the youngest top seed at Wimbledon since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011.

That year, Wozniacki reached the fourth round of Wimbledon with wins over Arantxa Parra Santonja, Virginie Razzano and Jarmila Gojdosova. However, she was beaten by Dominika Cibulkova in the last 16. This was her joint-best result at the grasscourt major, with the Dane reaching the last 16 of Wimbledon on five more occasions.

Like Wozniacki, Swiatek's best performance at Wimbledon is also reaching the last 16. The Pole reached the fourth round of the competition last year with straight-sets wins over Hsieh Su-wei, Vera Zvonareva and Irina-Camelia Begu.

She was up against then-24th seed Ons Jabeur and won the opening set 7-5. However, the Tunisian won the next two sets 6-1, 6-1 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win this year's Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek is the heavy favorite to triumph at this year's Wimbledon Championships. The Pole has been in stunning form over the past few months, winning 35 matches in a row. She has won each of the last six tournaments she has competed in.

The streak began at the Qatar Open, where she beat Anett Kontaveit in the final. Swiatek then won the Sunshine Double by winning the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open.

The Pole's form continued into the claycourt season as she triumphed at the Stuttgart Open and the Italian Open. She then won her second Grand Slam at the French Open, beating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the final without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

Swiatek has won only four out of eight matches on grass so far in her career and despite not playing any warm-up tournaments on grass, the top seed is the heavy favorite to win SW19. Three of the last four Grand Slam women's singles tournaments have been won by the No. 1 seed and Swiatek could well enjoy a pretty good run at Wimbledon this year.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild The No.1 seed has won three of the last four women's singles titles. The No.1 seed has won three of the last four women's singles titles.

Swiatek will start her Wimbledon campaign against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett. If the 21-year-old wins, she will face either Danka Kovinic or Sonay Kartal in the second round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far