Eurosport recently attracted the ire of Novak Djokovic's fans over a poster that featured the Serb and some of his rivals from the past and present.

Eurosport is a French group of sports TV networks that was founded in 1989. Although they have slowly become one of the leading organizations that cover tennis, their content often polarizes fans.

The sports company took to social media earlier on Friday (January 6) to upload a poster that incorporated only male players who had won multiple Major titles since 2004. The design included the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Eurosport, however, made the artistic choice to place Novak Djokovic on the left side and Rafael Nadal front and center. The above creative decision had a negative reception with the 24-time Major winner's fans, many of whom felt that the Spaniard shouldn't have been the focus of everyone's attention.

One fan insinuated that the French sports company's decision to put the Serb on the side encapsulated Western media's bias against him.

"Illustrates media’s constant bias towards Djokovic. The player with most GS wins should be in the middle at the top, of course," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, chided the rest of the players in the poster, asserting that none of them could match hthe Serb's career achievements.

"Novak relegated bottom left as if any of the other guys on this can chat to him," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"It’s like a witch hunt" - When Novak Djokovic spoke out against the media for criticism over Adria Tour

The Serb pictured during a match at the 2020 Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic and his fans don't have a good relationship with the media due to the latter's disregard for his on-court legacy. The 36-year-old's tussle with the media, however, goes far beyond tennis.

The Serb tends to stray from the norms, and his individualist way of leading life has come under fire from Western press regularly.

In 2020, Djokovic was criticized by the media due for the infamous Adria Tour at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The then-32-year-old organized a series of exhibition tournaments in Serbia and Croatia, albeit with a lack of social distancing protocols.

The second leg of the Adria Tour was eventually called off after it became a COVID-19 hotspot. Consequently, the Serb's image took a huge hit, which he didn't take kindly to back then.

“We tried to do something with the right intentions. Yes, there were some steps that could have been done differently, but am I going to be then forever blamed for doing a mistake? If I had the chance to do the Adria Tour again, I would do it again. It’s like a witch hunt," he said to the New York Times in 2020.

