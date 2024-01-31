"Imagine if Aryna Sabalenka did 10% of that with Lukashenko";"Watch people make excuses" - Jannik Sinner sharing a hug with Italy PM disappoints fans

Jannik Sinner has landed in hot with tennis fans after his arrival in Italy following his historic triumph at the recently concluded Australian Open, as the 22-year-old was seen sharing a hug with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sinner became the first Italian in history to win the Australian Open on Sunday, coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. Following his triumph, the World No. 4 returned home to Italy to a hero's welcome, where he was also called for a meeting with PM Meloni.

Meloni, who assumed office in 2022 as the first female PM of Italy, is a controversial figure, known for her right-wing politics and nationalist policies. The party she belongs to - Fratelli d'Italia - is described as a right-wing populist and conservative group by many observers, often champion anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortionist and anti-immigrant sentiments.

In addition to meeting PM Meloni, Jannik Sinner was also spotted sharing a warm embrace with the politician, an act that did not go down well with fans on social media.

One fan compared Sinner acknowledging Meloni to Aryna Sabalenka and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, another controversial figure in European politics with right-wing tendencies and accusations of human rights abuses in his country.

The fan opined that Sabalenka would have copped more criticism had she done a similar photo-op with Lukashenko, pointing out the double standards protecting Sinner in this instance.

"This won’t make noise but imagine if Sabalenka did just 10% of that with Lukashenko," one fan wrote on Twitter (now X).

Another fan was disappointed particularly by the hug Sinner extended to Meloni, stating:

"I understand, as a prominent athlete, meeting with your prime minister who justtt so happens to be a fascist but i do not really understand giving them a hug, quite frankly."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jannik Sinner received felicitations from the Bishop of Rome on Australian Open triumph

2024 Australian Open Mens Champion Media Opportunity

Jannik Sinner's triumph at the Australian Open has invited felicitations from all corners of Italy, with Pope Francis, the Bishop of Rome and the head of the Catholic Church, also sending in his best wishes.

The Pope said of Sinner's triumph in Melbourne Park:

"Today we have to congratulate the Italians because, yesterday, they won in Australia. So we congratulate them, too. It would seem that the objective of the game is to be better than the opponent. In tennis, as in life, we can’t always win," he said.

"But it’s an enriching challenge if it is played in an educated manner according to the rules. Sports are not just about competing but also relations. And in the case of tennis, it’s a dialogue that often becomes artistic," he added.

With his victory on Sunday, Jannik Sinner became only the third Italian man to win a Grand Slam title, following in the footsteps of Nicola Pietrangeli and Adriano Panatta.