"Imagine getting teabagged by Daniil Medvedev" - Fans react to the Russian becoming Rainbow Six Siege game ambassador

Daniil Medvedev was recently announced as the Game Ambassador for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. This news was met with great adulation on social media.

The Russian disclosed the news to his fans on social media earlier on Saturday (29 August) and showcased his expertise in playing the Ubisoft game in an Instagram post.

"I’m excited to announce that I’m joining the @rainbow6game team as a Game Ambassador! I’ve been a huge fan of Siege for the last 8 years and with 3,000 hours of playtime, I’m among the top 3% of ranked players," Medvedev wrote

Tennis fans subsequently expressed their happiness at Daniil Medvedev collaborating with the Ubisoft game in the comments of the post. One fan conceived an image of just how hilarious it would be when Medvedev takes an in-game scalp and taunts his opponent.

A fan replied to the post:

"Imagine getting tea bagged by Medvedev"

Another fan lauded the newly minted Game Ambassador for his mastery of both tennis and Rainbow Six Siege:

"Certified gamer, occasional tennis player"

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea also joined the band of fans, jokingly asserting that it was he who had 'taught Medvedev how to play the game'.

"I teach him how to play," De Gea wrote

The Russian replied to De Gea's comment with two laughing emojis

Here are a few more reactions to Daniil Medvedev becoming the Ubisoft game's new ambassador:

Daniil Medvedev has numerous hobbies outside of playing tennis

Daniil Medvedev is a known Formula 1 racing enthusiast

Daniil Medvedev has established himself as a force to be reckoned with over the last few years. However, while the Russian remains an elite tennis player, he has also taken up several hobbies outside of the sport.

The World No. 3's favorite hobby is playing video games and he has admitted in the past that FIFA and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege are his favorite games.

In fact, he is so enthusiastic about the former game that he celebrated his 2021 US Open title with the iconic "Dead Fish" celebration.

The Russian also signed up as the global ambassador for HyperX, a gaming gear company.

Apart from video games, Daniil Medvedev is also passionate about Formula 1 racing. The 27-year-old had even hopped behind the wheel of a Pro-Kart for a fun race with F1 stars Daniil Kvyat and Alex Albon in 2022.

Earlier this year, Medvedev even joked that he could perhaps pursue a career in F1 racing after retiring from tennis:

"What I feel like I could not be that bad at racing. Well, we’ll see after my career if I have time to do something"