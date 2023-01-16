"Imagine if Iga told you off, I'd cry for days" - Tennis fans fume at insensitive spectator in Iga Swiatek's match for hurling autograph ball at Pole

After her first-round win at the 2023 Australian Open, a spectator threw an autograph ball at Iga Swiatek, which left tennis fans enraged. They also appreciated how the 21-year-old dealt with the situation.
Swiatek saw off a tricky opponent in Germany's Jule Niemeier, registering a 6-4, 7-5 win on Monday. As the victorious Swiatek walked off Rod Laver Arena after completing her on-court interview, she stopped at the exit to sign some memorabilia for her fans.
While Swiatek was giving her autograph to various spectators, one of the fans in attendance hurled an autograph tennis ball towards her. Swiatek managed to catch the ball but was caught off-guard by it. She made her displeasure known to the spectator, in a firm yet respectful manner.
"Don't do that, okay," Iga Swiatek said to the person in question.
She still signed the autograph ball, drawing praise from many in the tennis fan community. They also highlighted that the ball hurler's behavior was disrespectful and uncalled for.
"Imagine if Iga told you off, I'd cry for days," a fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to the incident
"What were they trying to accomplish with this behaviour??" another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans about the incident at the 2023 Australian Open involving Iga Swiatek:
Iga Swiatek survives tough test against Jule Niemeier in first-round at the Australian Open 2023
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faced a tough challenge from Jule Niemeier at the 2023 Australian Open, surviving multiple shifts in momentum throughout the match. Niemeier went toe-to-toe with the top seed through the first eight games of the opening set, before Swiatek capitalized on her second set point to clinch the set.
The German player bagged an early break of serve in the second set and kept Swiatek at bay for the majority of the set. However, she succumbed to the pressure from the Polish superstar while serving for the set at 5-4, as Swiatek broke back to level proceedings. She then broke again at 6-5, winning the contest on her first match point.
After the match, the 21-year-old highlighted the challenges she faced from Niemeier.
"Challenging one but It's really good to be back here," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.
The reigning US Open champion faces Colombian player Camila Osorio in the second round on Wednesday.
