"Imagine if Iga told you off, I'd cry for days" - Tennis fans fume at insensitive spectator in Iga Swiatek's match for hurling autograph ball at Pole

By Aayush Majumdar
Modified Jan 16, 2023 08:16 PM IST
Iga Swiatek had an unfortunate incident after her first-round match at 2023 Australian Open.

After her first-round win at the 2023 Australian Open, a spectator threw an autograph ball at Iga Swiatek, which left tennis fans enraged. They also appreciated how the 21-year-old dealt with the situation.

Swiatek saw off a tricky opponent in Germany's Jule Niemeier, registering a 6-4, 7-5 win on Monday. As the victorious Swiatek walked off Rod Laver Arena after completing her on-court interview, she stopped at the exit to sign some memorabilia for her fans.

While Swiatek was giving her autograph to various spectators, one of the fans in attendance hurled an autograph tennis ball towards her. Swiatek managed to catch the ball but was caught off-guard by it. She made her displeasure known to the spectator, in a firm yet respectful manner.

"Don't do that, okay," Iga Swiatek said to the person in question.
not someone throwing the ball at iga?&!?

She still signed the autograph ball, drawing praise from many in the tennis fan community. They also highlighted that the ball hurler's behavior was disrespectful and uncalled for.

"Imagine if Iga told you off, I'd cry for days," a fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to the incident
imagine if iga told you off id cry for days
"What were they trying to accomplish with this behaviour??" another fan expressed.
what were they trying to accomplish with this behaviour??

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans about the incident at the 2023 Australian Open involving Iga Swiatek:

shes so calm i wouldve thrown shit at that kid
Great win iga! Throw that damn ball back at that guy!
And she still signed it, really nice of her. Thankfully the other ball didn't hit her. 😂😬
(people really need to be patient tho if they want things from players)
if iga told me off i would just kms bc that's the most embarrassing shit ever
Imagine Kyrgios
i would have thrown it right back she better than me!
what's wrong with people

Iga Swiatek survives tough test against Jule Niemeier in first-round at the Australian Open 2023

Iga Swiatek in action during her 2023 Australian Open Round 1 match.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faced a tough challenge from Jule Niemeier at the 2023 Australian Open, surviving multiple shifts in momentum throughout the match. Niemeier went toe-to-toe with the top seed through the first eight games of the opening set, before Swiatek capitalized on her second set point to clinch the set.

The German player bagged an early break of serve in the second set and kept Swiatek at bay for the majority of the set. However, she succumbed to the pressure from the Polish superstar while serving for the set at 5-4, as Swiatek broke back to level proceedings. She then broke again at 6-5, winning the contest on her first match point.

After the match, the 21-year-old highlighted the challenges she faced from Niemeier.

"Challenging one but It's really good to be back here," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.
🤙🏻Challenging one but It's really good to be back here. And I love this photo...🤙🏻Wymagający dzień za mną, ale naprawdę dobrze znowu tu być. No i to zdjęcie...uwielbiam.

The reigning US Open champion faces Colombian player Camila Osorio in the second round on Wednesday.

