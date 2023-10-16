Daria Kasatkina's recent rant on the difficulties of being a tennis player on tour stirred up a hornet's nest of contrasting opinions among tennis enthusiasts on Twitter.

After her early US Open departure, Kasatkina kicked off her Asian swing by participating in the Japan Open. Unfortunately, she faced a tough opponent in Jessica Pegula, the reigning champion of the 2023 Korea Open. Kasatkina's journey came to an end in the quarterfinals against the American, with a crushing defeat of 1-6, 0-6 on September 29.

The Russian then competed at the 2023 China Open just four days later, on October 3. Unfortunately, lightning struck twice as she was knocked out in the second round by China's Wang Xinyu, suffering the same fate as before, losing in two sets, 4-6, 2-6.

The 26-year-old hit a rough patch at the Zhengzhou Open on Saturday, October 14, and was once again completely outplayed by Barbora Krejcikova, losing in straight sets 3-6, 0-6 in the semifinal.

Daria Kasatkina took to Youtube to rant about her unforgiving schedule, expressing her exhaustion at all the travleling involved.

“I arrived to a Masters & they meet only from one airport. They don't meet you from another. So I played in Tokyo last night & it was impossible to fly in the evening. So I need to fly the next day at 10am. I need to arrive earlier bc tomorrow I have to play… Honestly, I'm exhausted. The game of tennis itself is the simplest thing we do. Everything else is just completely bull***t”.

Kasatkina emphasized her health issue further, claiming that tennis was the worst sport in terms of logistics.

“I can't travel anymore. I can't pack my things… these planes, moving… When you can't communicate with people from different countries, constantly changing beds, constantly packing & unpacking bags every week, I just can't do it anymore. My body is just telling me to f*ck off already. For the 3rd time in a month & a half I have a sore throat & in general my condition is incomprehensible. In terms of life logistics, there is no worse sport in the whole world. It’s just complete bullsh*t”, she added.

Kasatkina's statements drew multiple reactions from tennis enthusiasts who turned to X (formerly Twitter) to put out their opinions. A tennis fan commented on how difficult and unglamorous the athletes' lives are.

"An important reminder about how tough and unglamorous tennis life truly is", they wrote.

Another fan threw shade at Daria Kasatkina for raking in the dough from tennis and whining about the schedule.

"Can you imagine making millions and complaining about flights and a sore throat? Every time I go on missions I cry because I has so much and many have so little", they tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

“For me, tennis is a bit different”- Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina recently disapproved of the use of trash talk in tennis and claimed that it has no place in the sport.

The World No.12 shared her opinion on the much-debated topic with the Tennis Channel after her quarterfinal match of the 2023 Charleston Open. According to the 26-year-old, tennis was different from other sports with regard to trash talking.

"For me, tennis is a bit different. I think it's not gonna work in my opinion. I think tennis must be a little bit on the side of it," she stated.

The Russian went on to explain that tennis has always struck her as an intelligent sport, a fact she strongly emphasized.

"I know fighters, basketball especially in United States, very popular thing," she said. "We're not from United States. So, we're not used to it. So, I was always educated by the way that tennis is an intelligent sport. So, I will go with that."