"Imagine a man winning a Grand Slam who is accused of abuse & will stand trial" - Fans react to Alexander Zverev reaching Australian Open 2024 SF

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the Australian Open semifinals for the second time after defeating second seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 on Wednesday, January 24.

Zverev got off to a flyer and won the first two sets 6-1, 6-3. He looked set for a straight-set win after leading 5-2 in the third. However, Alcaraz bounced back and won it via a tiebreak.

The fourth set was tightly contested but Zverev made the decisive break of serve before holding to get the win. The German, who is currently pending trial for domestic abuse allegations, now has a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz.

Several fans weren't particularly pleased with Zverev reaching the semifinals in Melbourne, with one pointing out his allegations and pending trial.

"Imagine, a man winning a Grand Slam who is accused of abuse by two women and will stand trial in May," the fan's tweet read.

One fan said that the ATP Tour were to blame for allowing the German to play despite his controversy.

"Actually, the blame should be placed on @atptour for allowing the rat to even play, that's where all this blame should go. He shouldn't be playing," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan took a dig at Zverev's domestic abuse allegations, saying that the German would throw backhands and forehands at home to celebrate.

"He'll throw more backhands and forehands at home to celebrate," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Alexander Zverev reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open:

Alexander Zverev will face Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open semifinals

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz after the Australian Open

After beating Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev will next take on a familiar foe in third seed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open semifinals.

The Russian booked his place in the last four of the tournament after edging out ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Medvedev and Zverev will lock horns for the 19th time, with the former leading 11-7 in the head-to-head. They faced each other six times in 2023, with the Russian coming out on top in five of those matches. The one time Zverev triumphed was in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Whoever out of the two wins the match, will take on either top seed Novak Djokovic or fourth seed Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final on Sunday.