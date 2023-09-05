"Imagine how unbelievably s**t and inaccessible your product is" - Tennis fans react to Daniil Medvedev claiming he watches tennis via illegal streams

Daniil Medvedev recently claimed that he watches tennis matches through pirated websites' illegal streams.

The Russian booked his place in the US Open quarterfinals with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win over 13th seed Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on Monday (September 4).

Medvedev was asked in his post-match press conference if he will watch some of the matches that would be taking place the following day. He responded by claiming that he could not watch the fixtures on the TV in his hotel room since they had the OTT platform Spectrum.

The Russian added that since he cannot watch the matches on TV, he resorted to pirated websites.

"I guess in a lot of hotels they have Spectrum. I cannot watch it on TV anymore. I don't know if it's legal or illegal, but I have to find a way because I cannot watch it on TV. I got Internet, probably this, how you call it, pirate websites, I watch tennis there. I have no other choice," Medvedev said.

Several tennis fans took to Twitter to respond to the Russian's statement, with one calling the tennis broadcasting "unbelievably s**t and inaccessible".

"Imagine how unbelievably shit and inaccessible your product is if a *tennis player* has to find illegal streams to watch tennis," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan lauded Daniil Medvedev for speaking out on the matter since there wasn't any clear information regarding the broadcast of tennis matches.

"There's never a clear info about tennis matches broadcast. Thanks for speaking it as it is, Daniil," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan claimed that professional players using pirated streams showed how bad of a user experience tennis broadcasting is.

"Professional tennis players of all people are having to pirate tennis streams to watch. That’s how broken and bad of a user experience tennis broadcasting is," the fan's tweet read.

Daniil Medvedev will face Andrey Rublev in the US Open quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev after his fourth-round win over Alex de Minaur

After defeating Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev will next face eighth seed Andrey Rublev in the US Open quarterfinals. Rublev booked his place in the last eight of the New York Major for the second year in a row with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jack Draper.

The two Russians will lock horns for the eighth time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 5-2. Their last meeting came in the final of this season's Dubai Tennis Championships, with Medvedev winning 6-2, 6-2.

The World No. 3 spoke about his relationship with Rublev in his post-match press conference, claiming that the two were close friends and that nothing would come in between them.

"I think we're really close friends. I think we have great relationship. Even if on the court we're big competitors, so I do think one match, I say a fight, we can talk or something like this, I think nothing is going to, let's call it, come between us to separate us in real life. We're really close. I mean, we share a lot of let's call it interests and stuff like this," Medvedev said.

The 27-year-old also said that Rublev and himself would not be friends in the forthcoming couple of days since both would be eager to win the match.

"It's great to have someone like this on tour because sometimes can be not easy. You travel, travel, travel. To have a friend like this is great. Not much more to add. But again, on the court we both want to win. We not going to be friends in two days," Medvedev said.

Whoever out of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev wins, will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the US Open semifinals.