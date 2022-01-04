"Important to have a person who understands what you're doing" - Matteo Berrettini on his relationship with girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic

Matteo Berretini scored his first victory of the 2022 season with a 6-4, 7-6(8) win over Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup on Tuesday. The Italian later helped his side seal the rubber by winning the doubles encounter partnering Jannik Sinner.

Berrettini's purple patch goes all the way back to the 2021 Madrid Open, where he reached his first Masters 1000 final. The 25-year-old has since gone on to reach the summit clash at Wimbledon and a career-high ranking of No. 7.

Speaking of his rise in the men's game during a 2021 interview with the Tennis Majors, Berrettini gave a lighthearted response, saying that he started playing well after he began dating fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic.

Elaboating on his relationship with Tomljanovic, Berrettini said it was important to have someone who understood the pressures that come with being a tennis player.

"I mean since I started dating her, I really started to play well so I don't know. I mean, yeah, I have to admit it but yeah it's important to have a person that understands what I'm doing."

"We're traveling all the time. We're not seeing each other a lot. Unfortunately, or likely during the quarantine, we had the time and we had the chance to spend time together. I'm feeling well."

Tomjlanovic in the players' box during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Berrettini also spoke about training alongside Tomljanovic in between tournaments, saying that while they do hit the practice courts together, they do not interfere in each other's learning process.

"I don't have the the voice to say, like now you should [do] this and that, that you should enjoy more," Berrettini said. "It's her way. And I have my way and you don't have to cross the line."

"When we go for dinner we don't speak about tennis" - Matteo Berrettini on spending time with girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic

Berrettini at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Matteo Berrettini also revealed that he and Tomljanovic do not discuss tennis during their time away from the court, saying that since the sport is already a big part of their lives, he likes not having to talk about it.

"Of course we talk about tennis but when we hang out, when we spend time together, we try to think about the other part," Berrettini said. "You know, because tennis is a big part of life, your practicing all day. So when we go for dinner and we don't speak about tennis and I kind of like it."

Berrettini is scheduled to take on Daniil Medvedev in his next match at the ATP Cup on Thursday. Tomljanovic, meanwhile, will play former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala