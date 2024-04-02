"Impossible to dislike Carlos Alcaraz" "Was so excited like a puppy" - Fans react as Spaniard hilariously gets feelings "hurt" by April Fools prank

Carlos Alcaraz recently got his feelings hurt after being subjected to a playful April Fool's Day prank by French sporting equipment manufacturer Babolat.

In a video posted by Babolat on social media, Alcaraz is stationed at one end of a house and tasked with hitting a ball with his racket into a target basket placed on the other side. The Spaniard is shown how his attempts are on a video monitor placed near him. After numerous close but failed attempts, Alcaraz finally lands one ball on the target.

Overjoyed, the young Spaniard starts jumping, but after a few minutes, sensing that he might not have fairly completed the challenge, Alcaraz asks the Babolat team to show him the video of the successful attempt. The footage revealed that he had missed the target, and a team member put another ball into the basket to prank him.

"You have hurt my feelings. You all guys," Alcaraz jokingly said after watching the video of him missing the ball in the successful attempt.

The hilarious prank left tennis fans in stitches and they praised Carlos Alcaraz's sportsman spirit. Others admired the Spaniard's innocence and kindness in taking the April Fool's Day prank in stride.

"That was a little messed up. Love the way he said you hurt my feelings. It was dirty!" a fan wrote on Reddit.

"Poor Carlos, I feel like his personality is the type that you could repeatedly fool him every year with something new and always get him, so naive and trusting 😭", said another on Reddit.

"He was so excited like a puppy 😭😭", a fan said.

"Looks like he would have eventually made it anyway!" another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions to April Fool's Day prank on Carlos Alcaraz:

Carlos Alcaraz to kick off clay swing at Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz at 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz will next take the court at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which begins on April 7. He will be seeded No. 3 in his second appearance at the tournament. The 20-year-old did not play at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year and lost in the second round in 2022 to Sebastian Korda.

Alcaraz will turn his attention towards the clay swing of the 2024 ATP tour after picking up his first title of the year at the Indian Wells Masters. He was defending champion and, as the No. 2 seed, bettered the likes of Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev en route to the title.

Carlos Alcaraz has won 15 matches on the ATP tour this year. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Argentina Open. In his last tournament at the Miami Open, the two-time Grand Slam champion lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.