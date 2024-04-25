"In Australia, I forced it... it was a mistake" - Rafael Nadal cautious about not repeating history ahead of crucial French Open

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Thursday, beating 16-year-old Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 in his opener. Despite the thumping victory, the Spaniard is cautious about his stint in Madrid, especially considering the crucial French Open that lies ahead.

Speaking to the press after the win, Nadal admitted that less than a month ago, he was still not physically fit and that he did not even know if he would be able to compete in Madrid. The Mallorcan wished he had gotten more match practice under his belt ahead of Roland Garros, something that was denied to him thanks to an unexpected injury at the start of the year.

After barely playing in 2023, the former World No. 1 made his comeback at the Brisbane International, where he reached the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, he injured himself there, which then kept him on the sidelines for the next three months. As a result, he had to miss out on several important events on the ATP calendar, including the Australian Open.

Nadal acknowledged that he had made a mistake by forcing his body too fast too soon in Brisbane, even if he had prepared himself well, and hoped to avoid the same situation now.

"Three weeks ago I didn't know if I would be able to play an official match. I would like what is happening to me these weeks to have happened in Australia, in Doha or in Indian Wells. What I have to try is to prevent what happened in Brisbane," Rafael Nadal said (via Marca).

"When you stop your body and start from scratch, things happen that have not allowed me to follow an evolution. In Australia, I forced it and what happened, and there it was a mistake. I had prepared myself as much as possible and I felt better prepared than today," he added.

"What is difficult for me is to go out at my best and I have to be careful" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal also shed light on his mental status at the moment, stating that it was a bit difficult for him to reign in his natural instinct to go all out during matches. Instead, the 22-time Grand Slam champion had to be more careful with how much he pushed himself, something he had to consciously remind himself about on the court.

"Things have happened and now I am in a process. Winning or losing is part of everyday life. What is difficult for me is to go out at my best and I have to be careful. I understand sport giving the maximum and fighting until the end. Be In this situation on a mental level it is difficult," Rafael Nadal said.

Up next, Rafael Nadal will take on Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Madrid Open -- the same opponent to whom he lost in the second round of the Barcelona Open last week.

