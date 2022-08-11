"In her career, Serena Williams made 92 white women cry, whooping their a**; you can't even go on the internet & complain, because she owns Reddit too" - Comic Roy Wood Jr. jokes

Serena Williams' decision to retire from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open has generated a lot of interest both within and outside the tennis world.

While fellow players and fans have been sending farewell messages to the tennis legend, non-sporting figures have also jumped into the conversation. Humorist and comic artist Roy Wood Jr. became the latest to give his two cents on Williams' decision to hang up the racket.

During a stand-up act, Wood joked about Williams having made "92 white women cry" over the course of her long and illustrious career. Further describing tennis as a "brutal" sport, he said opponents would have to watch the American accept her trophies after being drubbed by her on the court.

Wood also joked that most of the opponents could not even go to the internet to complain about their loss as Williams "owned" Reddit too — a reference to Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian being the co-founder of the forum and social news aggregation website.

"And over the course of her career, Serena Williams made 92 white women cry, whooping their a**," Wood Jr. joked. "And tennis is messed up, Serena whooped your a** and you have got to stay out there on court with her while she collectes her trophy."

"You can't even go on internet and complain about it," he continued. "Because if you go to the internet and complain about it, Serena still gets the cut of the bread, because she owns Reddit too."

Wood Jr. went on to thank Williams for "sharing her gift" with America and the world, adding that she has been an inspiration to so many people across the globe.

"Serena Williams, thank you for sharing your gift with America, thank you for sharing your gift with the world," Wood Jr. starts out. "You're an inspiration to so many. But Serena did, man, this is a lifetime level domination, we talking four gold medals 23 individual singles Grand Slams. And if you count doubles, 37 total Grand Slams."

Serena Williams bows out of Candian Open to Belinda Bencic in 2R

Williams at the National Bank Open Toronto.

Serena Williams bowed out of the 2022 Canadian Open, losing to 12th seed Belinda Bencic in the second round. The American went down 6-2, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for an hour and 17 minutes.

An emotional Williams received a standing ovation from the Center Court crowd — which also featured her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia.

Williams is next scheduled to play in Cincinnati, the final stop before the year's final Grand Slam US Open. The WTA 1000 tournament is scheduled to start on August 15.

