"In chaotic times, seeing Serena Williams at Wimbledon calms the storm" - Tennis fans react to the seven-time winner finally arriving at SW19

Serena Williams is once again back at Wimbledon, almost an entire year after retiring from her opener at the 2021 edition. Facing off against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the 23-time Grand Slam champion sustained a hamstring injury in the first set and hobbled off the premises under a cloud of darkness.

Having not played any competitive tennis since then, the American will make her WTA Tour singles comeback at SW19 this year, courtesy of a wildcard. In terms of preparation in the lead up to the event, the former World No. 1 played a couple of doubles matches alongside Ons Jabeur at the Eastbourne International this week.

Although the duo secured passage into the semifinals, the Tunisian had to withdraw from the event today due to a knee injury. With the stint at Eastbourne over now, the 40-year-old made her way to the grass Major a few hours back to kickstart her training in earnest.

Tennis fans on social media were ecstatic upon seeing pictures of Williams on site at Wimbledon, proclaiming that the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) has indeed arrived at the tournament to reestablish her dominance once more.

With the American having already won the trophy seven times till date, users on Twitter were confident that she could add an eighth to her tally with a little stroke of fortune by her side. Although she is ranked well outside the Top-1000 in the world rankings, fans reckon it ultimately meant nothing to Williams, who is capable of beating anyone on her day.

"In chaotic times, seeing Serena Williams at Wimbledon calms the storm," one fan tweeted.

"May it be the Wimbledon of all Wimbledons for the GOAT. All the blessings in the world for Serena Williams," another user posted.

"Serena said I ain’t waiting til Friday to play a doubles semi in Eastbourne, I need to go hit at Wimbledon. Ons, your knee is hurt, we out," one fan joked.

"Man I wish she'll take this one. But that might be too much to ask for at this point. Goodluck to her nonetheless," another user wrote.

Serena Williams could become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon

Since 1927, the first time full seedings were introduced at Wimbledon, no unseeded woman has ever managed to win the title at SW19. This year, however, that record is at risk of getting broken, courtesy of one Serena Williams.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is unseeded at the tournament, meaning that one of the 32 seeded players could be unlucky enough to draw her in the very first round. Even if that isn't the case, the American will very much be in line to take down a seeded opponent in the second or third rounds, meaning every top player will be hoping she doesn't end up in their quarter of the draw.

A title run at Wimbledon will give the American a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, pulling her level with Margaret Court in the list of players with the most Majors to their name. The 40-year-old has been hunting for it since 2017, falling short in four finals in the last five years, and will be more than motivated to go one step further this time around.

